Ann Arbor Musical Theater Works Presents MOBY DICK, THE MUSICAL

Ann Arbor Musical Theater Works has announced its presentation of MOBY DICK, THE MUSICAL! from February 9th through 19th, 2023.

A smash West-End hit, though not familiar to American audiences, the show follows an all-girls school presentation of "Moby Dick the musical" in hilarious fashion with a terrific pop-rock score and book by Robert Longden and Hereward Kaye, with additional material by Martin Koch, Russell Ochocki, and Cameron Mackintosh. The catch? Girls play boys, boys play girls playing boys, and there are some boys just playing boys.

Jared Hoffert plays the headmistress who takes on the role of Ahab. Kylie Mcelrath plays a student who takes on Ishmael. A 14-member cast plays all the roles both in the school and on the ship. The production is directed by Ronald P Baumanis, Musical Directed by Kristin Danko, and choreographed by Colby Cesaro. Tom Koch is assistant director, costumes are designed by Susan Pearlman, and lighting and graphics are designed by Jason Atwood.

Performances take place at the Children's Creative Center at 1600 Pauline, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays Feb 9-11 and 16-18 at 7:30 pm , and Sundays at 2:30 pm Feb 12 and 19. Tickets are available at AnnArborMusicalTheaterWorks.com and must be purchased in advance due to limited seating. Opening night is sold out and is a fundraiser for Children's Creative Center (remaining tickets if any for opening night can be requested at MusicalTheaterWorks@gmail.com).

Director Ron Baumanis states "Children's Creative Center is the perfect location for a musical set in a school, and Laurie Atwood's contributions to the community and the arts can't be over-recognized and we are pleased to make the Center this show's fundraising effort." AAMTW always includes a fundraiser as part of its productions.

"Audiences will howl with laughter as this hilarious production barrels along, yet tells a very faithful adaptation of Moby Dick in its storyline, granted an unorthodox one at that."

Ann Arbor Musical Theater Works was created in the naughts by Baumanis who wanted a place to stage smaller high quality works with a professional and pre-professional acting troupe. Previous productions include "Love Story, the Musical", "You're a Good Man Charlie Brown", "The Last Five Years", and a workshop of "Floyd Collins".

The musical features live music, and no whales were harmed (nor even appear) in this production.