Actors Collaborative Toledo to Present Adam Rapp's THE SOUND INSIDE 

Actors Collaborative Toledo will present the area premiere of The Sound Inside by award winning playwright Adam Rapp, a gripping story of a tenured professor and a talented student who form an intense bond with unforeseen consequences.

Performances will run July 25-27, 2025, at Trinity Episcopal Church (316 Adams St. Toledo, Ohio 43604).

Directed by Toledo theatre veteran Joe Capucini and featuring Marissa Rex and Garrett Monasmith, The Sound Inside is a suspenseful psychological drama that follows Bella Baird, a creative writing professor at Yale (portrayed by Marissa Rex), and her brilliant but enigmatic student Christopher Dunn (Garrett Monasmith), as their relationship deepens into a chilling exploration of identity, mortality, and the boundaries of trust. Ms. Rex and Mr. Monasmith last appeared on stage together as Stella and Stanley Kowalski in The Toledo Rep's production of A Streetcar Named Desire. Both actors won awards for their performances at The Ohio Community Theatre Association's State Festival in 2023.

Director Joe Capucini says, "The Sound Inside is a powerful and intimate story about loneliness, connection, and the need to be seen. It speaks to the quiet struggles many people face and reminds us how meaningful even the smallest human connections can be. These two talented artists, Marissa and Garrett, bring this story to life with honesty and heart, making it deeply moving and timely."

When asked about playing the role of Bella in The Sound Inside," Marissa Rex stated, "Bella is a complex character who loves the power of words. The play honors that passion in the storytelling and dialogue, which can be both intimidating and thrilling as an actor. Bella experiences heartbreaking, humorous, thought-provoking, and beautiful moments throughout the play and I am so lucky to be trusted with her story."

Garrett Monasmith spoke about his experience working on The Sound Inside, "This character is a large departure from any role I've played before. With this character, I am aiming to encompass all the layers that Adam Rapp has written into this show and bring a visceral perspective to the script. This is a beautifully written script, and it's an absolute pleasure working with Marissa Rex again!"

Audiences are invited to experience this taut, compelling story in an intimate setting-90 minutes of unflinching theatrical intimacy that lingers long after the lights dim. The Sound Inside is a powerful opportunity for Toledo theatergoers to engage with a thought-provoking modern classic. Tickets are available now at www.act419.org-don't miss your chance to witness this riveting production

Performance Schedule:

July 25 & 26 at 8:00 p.m. and July 27 at 3:00 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal Church, 316 Adams Street, Toledo, Ohio 43604

Tickets:

Tickets are $10.00 for students under 25, $15.00 for seniors, 60 years and up, and $20.00 for General Admission.

Available in advance at www.act419.org or at the door one hour before the curtain time.

Please be advised that this production contains content that may be distressing to some audience members, including references to suicide and suicidal ideations.