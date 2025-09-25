Aaron LaVigne and Jenna Rubaii Bring RADIO RECALL to the Encore

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Encore Musical Theatre Company will present Radio Recall-a dynamic and emotionally resonant tribute concert conceived & created by Broadway veterans The Encore Musical Theatre Company will present Radio Recall-a dynamic and emotionally resonant tribute concert conceived & created by Broadway veterans Aaron LaVigne Jenna Rubaii . Performances run October 23-26, 2025.

Celebrating Queen to Coldplay, The Beatles to Tina - Radio Recall is both intimate and explosive - an authentic performance that takes you through the soundtrack of your life. Harkening back to your first album or attending your first concert, Radio Recall will make you laugh, cry, sing along, stomp your feet, and feel seen.

LaVigne and Rubaii bring a rare chemistry to the stage, rooted in years of friendship and shared experience-both personally and professionally. The duo met while starring as Jesus & Mary Magdalene in the Olivier Award Winning 50th Anniversary Tour of Sir Andrew Lloyd Weber's Jesus Christ Superstar. Leaning heavily on the emotion of the music, they discovered a shared language in line with the performance style that Jesus Christ Superstar required - Simple & honest. Raw & visceral - One that undeniably connects with an audience whether it be in an arena or their living room.

"More than a concert, Radio Recall is an experience," says Dan Cooney, Artistic Director at The Encore. "Aaron and Jenna have created something truly special-a show that resonates on both a personal and communal level. It's nostalgic, inspiring, and utterly human."

Collectively, Aaron LaVigne (RENT, Spider Man: Turn Off The Dark) & Jenna Rubaii (American Idiot, Groundhog Day) have mesmerized audiences on multiple continents. They have performed on sacred stages of Broadway, The Kennedy Center, Hollywood's Pantages Theater, Singapore's Marina Bay Sands, The London Hammersmith Apollo, at The Tony Awards, multiple Symphony Orchestras, The NFL, MLB, & for U.S. Presidents. This is Rubaii's first appearance at The Encore while audiences have known LaVigne well from his standout performances over the years. Other Michigan stages include The Fox, The Detroit Opera House, & Wharton Center, respectively.