AN EVENING WITH JEFF DANIELS is Coming to Wharton Center

​Back by demand, Michigan native and award-winning actor and musician Jeff Daniels is coming to Wharton Center's Pasant Theatre on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 7:30PM.

Emmy-winning, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Tony Award nominated Michigan native Jeff Daniels performs an intimate and unforgettable night of stories and songs on the acoustic and electric guitar. Back by demand after his sold-out 2017 appearance, music lovers and movie fans alike will enjoy his songs, playing, and musicianship, and those stories that only he can tell.

“Much as I love acting … I don't do it every day. The only thing I do every day, the only thing I want to do, the only thing I have to do, is play my acoustic guitar. Back in '76, I bought a Guild D-40, tossed it into the backseat of a beat-up Buick, and chased a dream. I had no idea I was bringing along my Best Friend. The one I would need, the one I would turn to, the one I would rely on. And now, decades later, the one who knows what I'm all about.”

Jeff continues reflecting on the impact of his music. “Sometimes I'm asked if I'll ever write a book, and I always answer that I already have. It's in my songs.

