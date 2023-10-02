A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS Comes to Miller Auditorium This Holiday Season

MagicSpace Entertainment's national tour of A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS will be at Miller Auditorium for TWO SHOWS this holiday season, December 6-7. Single tickets go on sale October 6 @ 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at millerauditorium.com 24/7. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Miller's Box Office Mon.-Fri. Noon-6 p.m. or by phone at (269) 387-2300.

The ultimate holiday experience, A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS, is a variety show loaded with nostalgia, charm, comedy, music and magic that makes a perfect date night, fun family adventure or group outing. World-acclaimed entertainers will take audiences on a winter wonderland journey, immersing them in the spirit of the season and dazzling guests with their incredible talents.

The cast of world-class acrobats, contortionists and aerialists will push the boundaries of imagination where gravity is defied and human potential knows no limits. The performers are supported by a captivating musical score that will tug at your heartstrings, elevate your spirit and have you tapping your foot and singing along to hit Christmas songs in the ultimate extravaganza.

Acts returning for this season's tour include audience favorites Jonathan Rinny (rolla bolla, unicycle, juggling performer) and Aryn Shelander (contortionist and aerial foot archer). Rinny, a fourth-generation circus artist, captures the attention of audiences with his balance and precision as he bends beyond the nature of human potential while climbing higher and higher in the air on an always-moving surface. Simon Cowell of “America's Got Talent” called Rinny “the best rolla bolla act I have ever seen.” Shelander is trained in Mongolian Contortion and is the creator of aerial archery. She has performed on America's Got Talent, France's Got Talent, across North America, Europe and the Mediterranean. Attendees of all ages will delight in the graceful, flexible and hypnotic acrobatic skill of Shelander as well as the gravity-defying performances of other high-flying aerial artists and stunning acrobats, as well as many more surprises.

“This year, we have reimagined every aspect of A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS. Our team of visionary artists and creators have crafted a show that promises to mesmerize audiences of all ages,” said Co-Directors Louanne MADORMA and Mark “Swany” Swanhart. “Get ready for a fusion of holiday charm, a musical sleighride and visual breathtaking performances. We believe that Christmas is a time for making memories so mark your calendars for the most anticipated A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS ever.”