A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS Comes to Miller Auditorium This Holiday Season

Performances run December 6-7.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 3 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

MagicSpace Entertainment's national tour of A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS will be at Miller Auditorium for TWO SHOWS this holiday season, December 6-7. Single tickets go on sale October 6 @ 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at millerauditorium.com 24/7.  Tickets can also be purchased in person at Miller's Box Office Mon.-Fri. Noon-6 p.m. or by phone at (269) 387-2300. 

 

The ultimate holiday experience, A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS, is a variety show loaded with nostalgia, charm, comedy, music and magic that makes a perfect date night, fun family adventure or group outing. World-acclaimed entertainers will take audiences on a winter wonderland journey, immersing them in the spirit of the season and dazzling guests with their incredible talents. 

 

The cast of world-class acrobats, contortionists and aerialists will push the boundaries of imagination where gravity is defied and human potential knows no limits. The performers are supported by a captivating musical score that will tug at your heartstrings, elevate your spirit and have you tapping your foot and singing along to hit Christmas songs in the ultimate extravaganza.  

 

Acts returning for this season's tour include audience favorites Jonathan Rinny (rolla bolla, unicycle, juggling performer) and Aryn Shelander (contortionist and aerial foot archer). Rinny, a fourth-generation circus artist, captures the attention of audiences with his balance and precision as he bends beyond the nature of human potential while climbing higher and higher in the air on an always-moving surface. Simon Cowell of “America's Got Talent” called Rinny “the best rolla bolla act I have ever seen.” Shelander is trained in Mongolian Contortion and is the creator of aerial archery. She has performed on America's Got Talent, France's Got Talent, across North America, Europe and the Mediterranean. Attendees of all ages will delight in the graceful, flexible and hypnotic acrobatic skill of Shelander as well as the gravity-defying performances of other high-flying aerial artists and stunning acrobats, as well as many more surprises. 

“This year, we have reimagined every aspect of A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS. Our team of visionary artists and creators have crafted a show that promises to mesmerize audiences of all ages,” said Co-Directors Louanne MADORMA and Mark “Swany” Swanhart. “Get ready for a fusion of holiday charm, a musical sleighride and visual breathtaking performances. We believe that Christmas is a time for making memories so mark your calendars for the most anticipated A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS ever.” 




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
Michigan Playwrights Festival Submissions Now Open Photo
Michigan Playwrights Festival Submissions Now Open

After the success of the inaugural Michigan Playwrights Festival seven years ago, Theatre NOVA continues its semi-annual tradition, announcing a call for submissions for this season’s festival. Learn more about how to submit here!

2
Detroit Repertory Theatre 67th Season to Feature TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, JOE TURNER, and More Photo
Detroit Repertory Theatre 67th Season to Feature TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, JOE TURNER, and More

Detroit Repertory Theatre announces its 67th season with exciting new shows and schedules. Check out the season lineup here!

3
Traverse City Lyricist Darrell Rogers Releases Musical Tribute to Traverse City Photo
Traverse City Lyricist Darrell Rogers Releases Musical Tribute to Traverse City

Traverse City lyricist Darrell Rogers releases a heartfelt anthem dedicated to his hometown, capturing the emotions of longing and nostalgia. A versatile songwriter, Rogers draws inspiration from various genres and aims to raise awareness of Traverse City's unique beauty.

4
Hart Entertainment to Present ONE SLEEPY NIGHT - DETROIT in December Photo
Hart Entertainment to Present ONE SLEEPY NIGHT - DETROIT in December

One Sleepy Night - Detroit will make its theatrical debut with an emphasis on what makes Detroit so special - the people, the culture, and the resilient hope and love that we share with one another. Get ticket and event information here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction! Video
Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse Video
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Avenue Q
Horizon Performing Arts (10/19-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Chorus Line
The Berman Center for Performing Arts (10/21-10/29)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812
Western Michigan University Theatre (10/27-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Annie
Miller Auditorium (5/06-5/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ella, First Lady of Song
Meadow Brook Theatre (5/29-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Black Boys Cry
Marygrove Conservancy (11/04-11/04)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# My Fair Lady
Miller Auditorium (3/10-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES
Miller Auditorium (5/14-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Steel Magnolias
Southgate Community Players (10/06-10/15)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# To Kill a Mockingbird
Fisher Theatre (3/05-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You