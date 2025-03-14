A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Begins At Stagecrafters

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stagecrafters will present A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, a fast-paced, side-splitting musical running at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 South Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI, from March 28- April 13.

A madcap mix of mistaken identity, wily deception, and nonstop laughter, Forum is a timeless Broadway classic inspired by the comedies of the ancient Roman playwright Plautus. The show's shameless humor, farcical twists, and catchy Sondheim score make for an unforgettable night of theatre.

Director Debbie Landis-Sigler shares her excitement for bringing this classic to life: “I first saw Forum as a child, and even then, I knew I was witnessing something special. Now, decades later, it remains a joy to watch as it pokes fun at the idea that any Class System is a good idea and proves that pace and simple, basic humor are, in its shameless fashion, downright hilarious.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.stagecrafters.org or by calling 248-541-6430.

