A CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented at Birmingham Village Players

A new adaptation of Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol will have its World Premiere December 4-7 at Birmingham Village Players. Most people are familiar with the tale of Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the ghosts of Christmas, but this version, An Evening with Charles Dickens and A Christmas Carol, is unique in several ways:

In this production of A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens is visiting the States performing a reading of his classic ghost story.

The play is an acting tour-de-force - one in which the sole performer must convey the joy, sadness, tenderness, and fear expressed by over 25 different characters.

This one-man show was recently adapted from Charles Dickens' original novella by one of our own BVP members, Joe Vercellone, and his son Phillip Vercellone.

"A Christmas Carol has been my favorite story and holiday movie since I was a child," said Vercellone. "My son, Phillip, and I thoroughly enjoyed reading and re-reading our favorite Christmas ghost story and adapting it for the stage."

According to Vercellone, it was a tremendous challenge for the two of them to work the text into a 90-minute play that remained as touching, exciting, and impactful as the original story. Deciding to present the story as a one-man show added to the uniqueness of this production and created a showcase for the actor.

"Just think how hard it can be for a single person to convincingly portray such well-known characters as Scrooge, Jacob Marley, Bob Cratchit, all of the holiday spirits, and even Tiny Tim!"

The man taking on this challenge is Edmond Guay, a retired teacher of theatre and English for over 40 years who relishes the chances to finally DO what he has been teaching.

"A show such as this gives an actor a chance to really stretch himself. To challenge anything that he's done before because so much of the material and the emotion and the journey rests on the actor's shoulders," said Guay. "Joe and the company have given me an opportunity to do something I've never done before and to challenge myself in ways that I've never been challenged."

There is one more thing that makes this new and unique adaptation of the Dickens classic unique. It was created by the Vercellones as an exclusive fundraiser for Birmingham Village Players.

"I am hoping the audience walks away with an appreciation for our company's desire to risk and to find new ideas within an old story," said Guay. "Plus, hopefully it will inspire everyone to look at their own lives because that's what Charles Dickens meant from the very beginning."

"Each year, I watch numerous adaptations of the classic on TV and never fail to be affected by the emotional weight of Scrooge's redemption," said Vercellone. During this season of giving, the Birmingham Village Players is thankful for this beautiful gift because 100% of the proceeds will return to the theater as part of their ongoing fundraising efforts for future building improvements.

An Evening with Charles Dickens and A Christmas Carol runs December 4-7, 2025 at Birmingham Village Players. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30PM. Sunday matinees start at 2PM.