A CHRISTMAS CAROL Extends at Farmers Alley Theatre

Farmers Alley Theatre is now presenting a new version of A Christmas Carol. Patrick Barlow, writer of the Broadway and West End hit The 39 Steps, has retold Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, and this unique production is filled with music, puppetry, pantomime, and farce and uses only five actors to bring some of Dickens' most beloved characters to life. From Tiny Tim to Bob Cratchit to the 3 ghosts, Barlow's A Christmas Carol uses nothing more than some simple props, fresh physicality, and the power of imagination to convey this timeless story of redemption. Witness Ebenezer Scrooge's transformation from a stingy miser to a man who generously celebrates the spirit of the season all year long, in this highly theatrical adaptation perfect for the whole family.

Farmers Alley is thrilled to welcome back Director Christopher Llewyn Ramirez (Native Gardens) who is guiding this eccentric production with an expert hand. Christopher recently co-directed and co-wrote LUCHA TEOTL which was a part of the prestigious Goodman Theatre’s 2023/2024 season. Other credits include notable regional theatres like Drury Lane Theatre and Dallas Theater Center.



When asked about coming back to Michigan and to Farmers Alley Theatre to direct this distinctive piece of theatre, Christopher said, “One of the things I immediately loved upon reading this version is that it condensed the number of actors from, traditionally, 15-20 to 5. One of which is exclusively Scrooge, leaving the others to play everything else. My mission as a theatre artist is to build community and inspire new ways of thinking through theatricality, creativity, and truth. This adaptation encourages all of these things. A Christmas Carol is required viewing for everyone in this world, more-so, this FUN production. There is a Mr. Scrooge in all of us and, in 2024, we could all use the reminder to move and make decisions in this world with our hearts and not our pocket books. And why not laugh while doing so?”

Mark Jaynes, who will play Scrooge, is an alum of the WMU Theatre department, has performed in New York City and has toured nationally and internationally. The rest of the cast includes Kim Krane, a WMU alum who recently moved back to Kalamazoo after working successfully as an artist, actor, producer and director in NYC. Christopher Eastland is an actor, educator, and clown originally from Texas who recently earned his MFA in Acting from Michigan State University. Nikki Yarnell and William Anthony Sebastian Rose II are both Chicago based artists who have tons of regional credits.

Managing Artistic Director, Jeremy Koch says “The Farmers Alley production of A Christmas Carol is going to be a feast for the eyes and ears. It’s a little scary, very funny and tugs on your heartstrings. Patrick Barlow has a way of bringing out the humor in this story that we all know and love. There are new plot twists and elements of the story that he’s added to enhance the audience experience which will surprise and delight you. Our entire team of top-notch and gifted designers, stage managers and crew are letting their imaginations run wild to help Director Christopher Ramirez tell this story in the most exceptional and memorable way possible. The whole family will love it!”

Patrick Barlow's A Christmas Carol is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

A Christmas Carol runs now through Dec 15, 2024. Extra performances have also been added on Sun 12/1/24 at 7pm and on Sat 12/7 at 7:30pm. Overall, we are offering multiple matinees for this production: all Saturdays and Sundays will have 2pm start times. Go to our website for all dates and times. Tickets range from $47-$51 with Student ticket pricing is $15 for all shows. Farmers Alley Theatre is proud to offer 15% off regular ticket prices for Military/Veterans and Teachers (please call the box office to request that discount and have ID ready to show upon arrival). $20 rush tickets for adults and $10 rush tickets for students are offered for all performances starting 1 hour prior to curtain (subject to availability; theatergoers must be present at the box office).

American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performance on Thursday, December 5 at 7:30pm. ASL performances generously sponsored by Barbara A. Rider and Fred W. Sammons. Tickets are available for purchase at www.farmersalleytheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 269-343-2727.

