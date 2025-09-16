A CELTIC CHRISTMAS Comes to Michigan in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The heart-stirring spirit of an Irish holiday comes to life when A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland will come to Michigan with a performance 7:30pm, Friday, November 21 at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon and 7:30pm, Saturday, November 29 at the Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo. This thrilling production elevates the holiday season with electrifying performances by stars from Riverdance and Lord of the Dance and a star-studded roster of World Champion Irish dancers, who fuse incredible red-hot rhythms with jaw-dropping talent in an unforgettable night of cultural expression, Irish charm, and spectacular entertainment. For information and tickets, the public can visit ATasteofIrelandShow.com.

Featuring traditional high-energy Irish tunes, heartfelt ballads, and favorite carols, A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland has toured to packed theaters around the world in a multidimensional show choreographed and produced by National Irish Dance Champion and Gaelforce Dance star Brent Pace, with Irish Dance World Champion and Lord of the Dance lead soloist Ceili Moore.

In A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland, audiences are immersed in Christmas in Ireland, transported to a land where energetic music and dance are the beating heart of the festive season. As lads croon their way along the cobblestone streets, filling the air with the rich sounds of Irish ballads, high-spirited lasses hit the floor with thunderous, powerful beats that resonate deep in the soul. Set against the enchanting backdrop of a snow-dusted Ireland, the show follows two star-crossed lovers, Oisín, a humble man from the rugged lands of Tyrone, and Ava, a spirited young woman from a wealthy family in Athenry, who find themselves drawn together under the mystical charm of the mistletoe. Their whirlwind romance blossoms into love, and then they face harsh trials. But all ends well during a lavish Christmas ball, where the lovers reunite in a dramatic reunion that captures the spirit of hope, resilience, and enduring love in a moment of festive joy. A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland offers a memorable blend of storytelling and Irish charm that invites all ages to join in the spirit of “Nollaig Shona” (Happy Christmas).

Headliners for this tour include Gavin Shevlin (two-time World Champion, formerly of Lord of the Dance and Riverdance), Cian Walsh (World Championship runner-up), Brittany Pymm (World Recaller), as well as fiddle player Megan McGinley (Patrick O'Keeffe Young Musician of the Year, featured in the film “TRAD” and formerly of Lord of the Dance). They are joined by live musicians to perform in this rousing production. (NOTE: casting subject to change.)

“For A Celtic Christmas we've curated a spectacular line-up, featuring unparalleled talents from around the globe. From world-class musicians to the most skilled Irish dancers of today, our stage is graced by the very best in the industry,” said A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland Director and Producer Brent Pace, “Beyond the sheer technical brilliance that audiences love, what sets this show apart is the heart-warming spirit of the season that envelopes the entire production and carries you throughout the New Year.”

“Our holiday show is a tapestry woven with the rich threads of Irish influence. With music that captures the essence of our heritage, we invite our audience to immerse themselves in a truly authentic Irish experience,” added A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland Producer Ceili Moore. “It's a celebration of our culture, our traditions, and the immense talent of our performers, making this show not just a performance but a memorable journey into the soul of Ireland.”

Brent Pace (Producer and Director) has over 20 years of experience in Irish dance. As the son of a prominent Australian Irish dance teacher, Pace trained with top dancers in London, Dublin, Australia, and the United States. His career highlights include becoming a world medalist, a six-time national champion, and earning top placements in major competitions worldwide. After joining The Rhythms of Ireland in 2009, he became its youngest lead dancer by 2011 and later performed as principal dancer with Gaelforce Dance. He also starred in ABC3’s “Dancing Down Under” documentary, which followed his journey to the world championships. Now a theatrical producer and director, Pace continues to specialize in Celtic productions and trains at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Sydney, Australia. His career highlights include producing A Taste of Ireland (Off-Broadway) and serving as associate producer on This is Not a Happy Room.

Ceili Moore (Producer) began dancing at the age of three under the tutelage of Geraldine French, her mother Fiona-Gaye Moore, and Bernadette Langshaw-Clarke. Throughout her competitive Irish dance career, she won titles such as Australian National, North American National, All Ireland, and World Champion. She began her professional career at age 18, performing in shows such as Riverdance and Lord of the Dance across 15 countries. Her highlights include performing the lead role of Morrighan alongside Michael Flatley, performing on the West End, and appearing on “The Graham Norton Show” and “Good Morning America.” Moore also served as an ambassador for the Peter “Bullfrog” Moore Foundation and was featured in ABC3’s “Dancing Down Under” documentary. Since 2016, she has been a producer and choreographer with A Taste of Ireland, working alongside her partner Brent Pace on the continuous development of Pace Live productions, touring globally.