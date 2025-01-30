YoungArts Announces The 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars In The Arts Nominees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



YoungArts has announced the nominees for the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts, one of the nation's highest honors for high school students who exemplify artistic and academic excellence.

YoungArts is the sole nominating agency for this prestigious honor, and the 60 candidates, representing 22 states and 10 artistic disciplines, are all YoungArts award winners with distinction. The students were nominated to the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program following National YoungArts Week.

Open to YoungArts award winners with distinction, National YoungArts Week includes classes and workshops with leading artists in their fields, performances, writers' readings, film screenings and an exhibition, providing the artists opportunities to further advance their craft, and allowing audiences opportunities to meet and experience these outstanding artists and their work. During this life-changing week, YoungArts award winners were further evaluated for nomination to the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

All completed and submitted U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts applications will be reviewed by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars. The Commission will ultimately select 20 high school seniors to be recognized as U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts for their academic and artistic accomplishments, demonstrated leadership, community service and outreach initiatives, and overall creativity.

“YoungArts has the honor of being the sole nominating agency for the 60 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts nominees to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars," said Clive Chang, President and CEO of YoungArts. “Each of these artists approaches their work with boundless curiosity and astounding intellect. We are eager to continue supporting them as they evolve on their journeys.”

The 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts nominees:

Aaron Dai

Livingston, NJ

Livingston High School

2025, Writing

Aayan Zuberi

Cypress, TX

Tomball Star Academy

2025, Design

Andres Jimenez

Madison, WI

eAchieve Academy

2025, Dance

Anna Castro Spratt

Greer, SC

South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities

2025, Writing

Arim (Ariana) Kim

Irvine, CA

Orange County School of the Arts

2025, Classical Music

Beth Anne McGowan

Dallas, TX

Highland Park High School

2025, Dance

Caroline Kim

Fullerton, CA

Orange County School of the Arts

2023, Design

Caroline Matthews

Allen, TX

Lovejoy High School

2025, Design

Chantal Eulenstein

Ames, IA

Ames High School

2025, Writing

Chengyu Li

Beachwood, OH

Beachwood High School

2025, Film

Crystin Herring

Los Angeles, CA

Windward School

2025, Theater

Dana Colston

Allen, TX

Lovejoy High School

2025, Visual Arts

Declan Cashman

Warminster, PA

William Tennent High School

2025, Voice

Denver Whaley

Lehi, UT

Juan Diego Catholic High School

2025, Visual Arts

Eion Nunez

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles County High School for the Arts

2025, Film

Elena Weng

Sunnyvale, CA

The Harker School

2025, Jazz

Eli Williams

Tujunga, CA

Los Angeles County High School for the Arts

2024, Film

Emma Donnelly

La Jolla, CA

The Bishop's School

2024, Dance

Emma (Aaron) Pakola

Sparkill, NY

Tappan Zee High School

2025, Design

Frida Vossler

Pacific Grove, CA

Monterey High School

2025, Voice

Hannah Cho

Tustin, CA

Pacific Academy

2023, Classical Music

Hudson Pletcher

Frisco, TX

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

2025, Dance

Jan Vargas-Nedvetsky

Wilmette, IL

North Atlantic Regional High School

2024, Classical Music

Jinan Woo

Englewood Cliffs, NJ

Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School

2023, Classical Music

Katherine Chong

Wallingford, CT

Choate Rosemary Hall

2024, Visual Arts

Kayla McCarty

Riverside, CA

Ramona High School

2025, Theater

Keira Redpath

Dellwood, MN

Mahtomedi Senior High School

2025, Dance

Kento Hong

Scarsdale, NY

Edgemont Junior-Senior High School

2025, Classical Music

Kierra Reese

Jacksonville, FL

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts

2024, Visual Arts

Luna Garay

Miami, FL

Miami Arts Charter

2025, Photography

Macie Krause

Colleyville, TX

Booker T Washington Spva Magnet

2024, Dance

Marie Munoz

Las Vegas, NV

Bishop Gorman High School

2025, Theater

Matthew Yu

Conroe, TX

The Woodlands College Park High School

2024, Visual Arts

Max Rudelman

Dallas, TX

Pearce High School

2025, Theater

Maya Proulx

South Pasadena, CA

California School of the Arts

2024, Voice

Myesha Phukan

Los Altos, CA

Mountain View High School

2025, Writing

Naliyah Salahuddin

Miami, FL

New World School of the Arts

2025, Visual Arts

Nathaniel Zhang

Folsom, CA

California Online Public Schools

2023, Classical Music

Nyle Jones

Miami, FL

Design & Architecture Senior High School

2025, Photography

Olivia Le

Irvine, CA

Orange County School of the Arts

2025, Writing

Olivia Mitchell

Poway, CA

San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts

2025, Theater

Riley Walsh

Parkland, FL

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

2025, Film

Rosie Hong

Sugar Land, TX

Clements High School

2024, Writing

Ryan Zhou

Ellicott City, MD

Howard High School

2025, Voice

Sadie Schoenberger

Brooklyn, NY

Poly Prep Country Day School

2025, Film

Saheim Patrick

Fayetteville, GA

Mundy's Mill High School

2025, Writing

Samantha Antonetti

Lords Valley, PA

Homeschool

2025, Voice

Samuel Nelson

Jacksonville, FL

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts

2025, Theater

Sara Springett

Spring, TX

Klein Cain High School

2025, Voice

Sarah Baumgarten

Arlington, VA

Interlochen Arts Academy

2025, Voice

Sarah Rooney

Granger, IN

Penn High School

2025, Writing

Steven Young

Tyler, TX

Tyler Legacy High School

2025, Theater

Sydni Wheeler

Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Magnet High School

2025, Voice

Tokuji Miyasaka

Pullman, WA

Homeschool

2025, Classical Music

The U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts nominees are actors, dancers, singers, songwriters, classical and jazz musicians, photographers, filmmakers, visual artists, designers and writers. Once selected, the 2025 awardees will join a distinguished group of YoungArts and U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts alumni including Tony Award-nominated performer and choreographer Desmond Richardson; Los Angeles Music Center President Rachel S. Moore; novelist and National Book Award Finalist Allegra Goodman; Grammy Award-nominated violinist Jennifer Koh; BRAVO's “Work of Art” winner Abdi Farah; OBIE Award-winning actress Donna Lynne Champlin; Tony Award-nominated choreographer and educator Camille A. Brown and RCA Records award-winning singer-songwriter and Grammy Award-nominated artist Chris Young.

The 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts will be announced in the coming months. For additional information, please visit: http://www.ed.gov/psp

The first step to becoming a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts is to apply to YoungArts, which is the nominating agency for this honor. To be eligible for the YoungArts program, applicants must be 15–18 years old or in high school grades 10–12. To be further considered for a nomination as a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, applicants must be high school seniors and meet all of the U.S. Presidential Scholars requirements.

YoungArts award winners demonstrating excellence in the performing, visual or literary arts are selected annually through a blind adjudication process. This year, more than 800 YoungArts award winners were selected. In January, 175 winners with distinction from across the nation attended National YoungArts Week, where they participated in a week of intensive classes and workshops with internationally renowned artists, and shared their work through performances, readings, exhibitions and screenings that were be open to the public.

During National YoungArts Week, eligible participants are further evaluated, award levels are determined, and nominations are made for that year's U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts candidates. After a rigorous selection process, YoungArts nominates 60 candidates for an invitation to apply to the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Finally, the Commission on Presidential Scholars selects 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts each year.

ABOUT U.S. PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARS

In 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established by executive order of President Lyndon B. Johnson to recognize and honor the nation's top graduating high school seniors. In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrated talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

Scholars are selected annually by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars, appointed by the President, based on academic achievement, personal characteristics, leadership and service activities, and writing ability. This year, about 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2024 program determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams, through nominations made by Chief State School Officers, or other partner recognition programs or YoungArts.

Since its inception, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 8,000 of the nation's high-performing students. U.S. Presidential Scholars are honored for their accomplishments during the online National Recognition Program each June. To commemorate their achievement, the Scholars are awarded the Presidential Scholars Medallion.

The 161 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and from U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts, and 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in Career and Technical Education.

About YoungArts

YoungArts—the national foundation for the advancement of artists—was established in 1981 by Lin and Ted Arison to identify exceptional young artists, amplify their potential, and invest in their lifelong creative freedom. YoungArts provides space, funding, mentorship, professional development and community throughout artists' careers. Entrance into this prestigious organization starts with a highly competitive application for talented artists ages 15–18, or grades 10–12, in the United States that is judged by esteemed discipline-specific panels of artists through a rigorous adjudication process.

For more information, visit youngarts.org.

