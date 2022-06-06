World Aids Museum And Educational Center Names Terry Dyer As Executive Director

The nationally renowned World AIDS Museum and Educational Center (WAM) has named Terry Dyer as executive director. The announcement was made by Will Spencer, World AIDS Museum and Educational Center board chair.

"Terry Dyer brings a wealth of experience and passion to our organization which is committed to preserving history and promoting dialogue with education to end the stigma of HIV/AIDS," said Spencer. "We are at a pivotal growth stage and are excited to watch Terry to work his magic by connecting with national sponsors, engaging the community to embrace resourceful programming and special events and recruiting new volunteers."

Dyer has a solid history of working with Fortune 100 and 500 companies and nonprofit organizations to help reach their maximum potential and growth. His background consists of talent acquisition management, recruitment, client services and program management. Prior to his new position, he was the director of development for SunServe, a community service-based organization in Wilton Manors.

Additionally, Dyer has volunteered his time to various organizations throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Salt Lake City and South Florida communities. For several years, he served as a member of the San Francisco LGBTQ Speakers Bureau which aimed to dispel homophobic and transphobic violence by educating people about the everyday lives of those in the community. In 2010, while working with STOP AIDS Project, POZ Health magazine named him "African-American Person of the Month."

In July 2020, Dyer became the bestselling author of "Letters to a GAY BLACK BOY," a memoir sparking conversations around racism, inequality, homophobia and more. Also in 2020, he was the recipient of the Kujichagulia Award for Self-Determination, presented at the Black Brothers Esteem (San Francisco AIDS Foundation) annual Kwanzaa event.

In 2021, Dyer was presented the Ujima Men's Collective Community Leadership Award and named by South Florida Gay News as 2021 Best New LGBT Activist. Currently, he volunteers as a board member with the nonprofit Plays of Wilton (POW) and as a member of the South Florida HRC Steering Committee.

Dyer received his bachelor's degree in vocal performance from Chico State University, and a second degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations from Sacramento State University. He is a former All-American collegiate volleyball player, a high school All-American track and field athlete, a competitive tennis player and a former contestant on the acclaimed TV show Star Search.

The World AIDS and Museum and Educational Center works to promote dialogue that eliminates HIV/AIDS stigma through education, artistic expression, and cultural programming. The organization was incorporated as a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization in 2011, and the Museum facility opened to the public in May 2014. We provide prevention and education services to over 5,000 people per year in public and charter schools, community-based social services, detention facilities, and colleges and universities. The Museum includes a permanent exhibit, "The Chronology of HIV/AIDS," and rotating smaller exhibits highlighting different aspects of the HIV epidemic worldwide. Special programs, including art exhibitions, films, and community dialogues, are offered throughout the year. For more information, call (954) 390-0550 or visit www.worldaidsmuseum.org.