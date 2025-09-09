 tracker
Washington Avenue Launches VIBRATION: The Live Music Odyssey

Twelve venues, twelve genres. Monthly series begins September 13 in Miami Beach.

By: Sep. 09, 2025
Washington Avenue Launches VIBRATION: The Live Music Odyssey Image
Miami Beach’s Washington Avenue is transforming into a city-wide soundtrack with the launch of VIBRATION: The Live Music Odyssey, a groundbreaking new monthly series debuting Saturday, September 13, 2025.

Presented by the Washington Avenue Business Improvement District (BID), the series will return every second Saturday through January 10, 2026, turning the historic corridor into a multi-venue, multi-genre celebration of Miami’s cultural heartbeat.

From 5th Street to 17th Street, twelve venues will showcase twelve genres each month—hip-hop, jazz, reggae, funk, Latin, EDM, rock, R&B, symphonic, pop, soul, and house—highlighting both local legends and rising artists. Beyond the music, audiences can expect genre-themed cocktails, immersive activations, and a digital Vibe Passport encouraging attendees to explore multiple venues and support neighborhood businesses.

“VIBRATION is more than a music series—it’s a call to rediscover the magic of Miami Beach through unity, diversity, and rhythm,” said Troy E. Wright, Executive Director of the Washington Avenue BID. “We’re not just hosting concerts—we’re building connections, reenergizing nightlife, and turning Washington Avenue into a living soundtrack of the city’s soul.”

What to Expect

  • Live performances across bars, restaurants, hotels, and clubs

  • Exclusive menus and genre-inspired cocktails

  • The Vibe Passport with prizes and perks for venue-hopping

  • Immersive, Instagrammable installations and afterparties

Event Details

  • Launch: Saturday, September 13, 2025

  • Schedule: Every second Saturday through January 10, 2026

  • Location: Washington Avenue, Miami Beach (5th–17th Streets)

  • Tickets & Vibe Passports: Coming soon at Washavemb.com and Eventbrite



