Washington Avenue Launches VIBRATION: The Live Music Odyssey

Twelve venues, twelve genres. Monthly series begins September 13 in Miami Beach.
Miami Beach’s Washington Avenue is transforming into a city-wide soundtrack with the launch of VIBRATION: The Live Music Odyssey, a groundbreaking new monthly series debuting Saturday, September 13, 2025.
Presented by the Washington Avenue Business Improvement District (BID), the series will return every second Saturday through January 10, 2026, turning the historic corridor into a multi-venue, multi-genre celebration of Miami’s cultural heartbeat.
From 5th Street to 17th Street, twelve venues will showcase twelve genres each month—hip-hop, jazz, reggae, funk, Latin, EDM, rock, R&B, symphonic, pop, soul, and house—highlighting both local legends and rising artists. Beyond the music, audiences can expect genre-themed cocktails, immersive activations, and a digital Vibe Passport encouraging attendees to explore multiple venues and support neighborhood businesses.
“VIBRATION is more than a music series—it’s a call to rediscover the magic of Miami Beach through unity, diversity, and rhythm,” said Troy E. Wright, Executive Director of the Washington Avenue BID. “We’re not just hosting concerts—we’re building connections, reenergizing nightlife, and turning Washington Avenue into a living soundtrack of the city’s soul.”
Live performances across bars, restaurants, hotels, and clubs
Exclusive menus and genre-inspired cocktails
The Vibe Passport with prizes and perks for venue-hopping
Immersive, Instagrammable installations and afterparties
Launch: Saturday, September 13, 2025
Schedule: Every second Saturday through January 10, 2026
Location: Washington Avenue, Miami Beach (5th–17th Streets)
Tickets & Vibe Passports: Coming soon at Washavemb.com and Eventbrite
