Tony-Winner Stephanie J. Block and More Come to Aventura Arts & Cultural Center This November

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center will present a wide-ranging lineup this November, offering audiences everything from flamenco and contemporary dance to Broadway favorites, comedy, and musical tributes. The month’s performances spotlight international artists, acclaimed vocalists, and local rising stars across multiple genres.

HIGHLIGHTS

Flamenco and Dance

The month opens with Crónica de un suceso (Chronicle of a Time that Was) on November 1–2, co-presented with FUNDarte as part of the annual FL.Flamencos series. Choreographed by Rafael Ramírez, the performance pays tribute to flamenco legend Antonio Gades, exploring his artistic evolution and enduring influence.

On November 7, the New World Dance Ensemble returns with a program featuring choreography by Robert Battle, Jamar Roberts, Robert Garland, and Paul Taylor, including Taylor’s celebrated work Esplanade.

Music Tributes and Concerts

South Florida Legends presents Absolute Queen – The Tribute on November 9, featuring music from Bohemian Rhapsody and other Queen classics, enhanced by lighting and multimedia effects.

Debbie Pierce Music follows on November 14 with Hot Brass Band: Chicago Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute, blending the hits of both iconic groups in an evening of high-energy rock and funk.

The Best of Broadway: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber & More! takes the stage November 15 with vocalists Barber and Shelly Keelor, performing selections from Cats, Evita, The Phantom of the Opera, and more.

Classical audiences can enjoy the Miami International Piano Festival presentation of Russian pianist Dmitry Ablogin on November 16, performing works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Chopin, and Hummel.

Black Tie Optional: A Tribute to Michael Bublé & Beyond brings crooner Kerst J. Lehmann and a seven-piece band to Aventura on November 20, celebrating timeless standards and swing classics.

Comedy and Broadway Stars

The Aventura Comedy Series launches November 21 with comedian Tammy Pescatelli, known for Last Comic Standing and A Stand-Up Mother.

The Aventura Broadway Concert Series begins November 22 with Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show, Into the Woods), performing selections from her celebrated stage career.

Local Talent Showcase

The 16th Annual Young Stars Showcase, presented by the Aventura Marketing Council, closes the month on November 23 at 5 p.m., featuring South Florida’s top emerging vocal talent.

TICKETS

Tickets for all performances are available through aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 / 954.462.0222, or in person at the box office (Wednesday–Saturday, noon–5 p.m.). Ticketmaster is the official ticketing provider for the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

