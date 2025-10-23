The Symphonia Will Open 2025-2026 Season With Mozart and Tim

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Symphonia, South Florida's premier chamber orchestra, will kick off its 21st season with Mozart and Tim, on Sunday, November 23. The performance will take place at 3:00 p.m. at St. Gregory's Episcopal in East Boca Raton and will feature The Symphonia's Principal Conductor, Alastair Willis and Organ Soloist, Tim Brumfield.

The program includes:

KERNIS Musica Celestis

MOZART Eine Kleine Nachtmusik

POULENC Organ Concerto

Conductor: Alastair Willis is Music Director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, and Principal Conductor and Artistic Advisor of The Symphonia in Boca Raton. As a guest conductor, he has worked with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the San Francisco Symphony, the Seattle Symphony, the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, the Győr Philharmonic Orchestra, and Yo-Yo Ma's Silkroad Ensemble. This season, he returns to the Chicago Symphony, Qatar Philharmonic, River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, and Seattle's Music of Remembrance. His recording of Ravel's L'enfant et les sortilèges with the Nashville Symphony and Opera was GRAMMY nominated for Best Classical Album in 2009.

Soloist: Tim Brumfield has enjoyed a career as a performer, arranger, composer, and producer. He currently serves as Director of Music Ministry, Organist, and Choirmaster at St. Gregory's Episcopal in Boca Raton. Brumfield previously served as Cathedral Organist at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City. He has been a member of the Grammy Award winning Paul Winter Consort since 1998.

