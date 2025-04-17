The Symphonia Receives $20,000 Matching Gift Contribution from Virginia and Harvey Kimmel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of The Symphonia's 20th Anniversary, long-time supporters Virginia and Harvey Kimmel, have announced a matching gift of up to $20,000 to benefit the orchestra.

The Kimmels are passionate about supporting cultural arts and education programs and have been among The Symphonia's most significant benefactors over the past decade. Their support over the years has helped fund a number of The Symphonia initiatives, including the ‘Strings and Self Esteem' Outreach Program, which provides music lessons to children who would not otherwise have the opportunity to learn to play a musical instrument.

The Kimmels' generous gift will support The Symphonia's upcoming programming and community outreach activities. “It would be so gratifying if the community could help meet—or even exceed—this match,” said Virginia.

“We could not be more grateful to the Kimmels for their incredible generosity,” said Annabel Russell, Executive Director of The Symphonia. “This gift will ensure that we will conclude our 20th season on a very high note!”

Donations to The Symphonia can be made online at thesymphonia.org. For more information on giving and donor benefits at all levels, please contact Annabel Russell at 561-376-3848.

About The SYMPHONIA

The SYMPHONIA, recognized as the region's premier chamber orchestra, provides high-quality classical music for the enjoyment and benefit of the South Florida community. Founded in 2004, The SYMPHONIA'S performances and educational outreach programs feature nationally and internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists, enhancing the cultural lives of area residents, with special emphasis on its younger citizens.

