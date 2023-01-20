Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum to Host FREE FUN SATURDAY in February

The event will take place on Saturday, February 7.

Jan. 20, 2023  

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) has announced a special Valentine's Day project for kids at the next FREE Fun Saturday on Saturday, February 7. For more information, please visit www.BocaHistory.org, or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100.

To celebrate the arrival of the new Boca Raton Brightline Station, on the first Saturday of every month The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is offering FREE Fun Saturday, waiving the regular admission fee ($12 adults, $8 students and seniors, free for members and children 4 years old and under) for all visitors from 10 am to 4 pm.

Fun activities on February 4 will include a special Valentine's Day craft project for kids under the direction of local artist/teacher Michelle Sherman, starting at 2 pm. Celebrated for her watercolor paintings, acrylic paintings, portraits and commissions, Sherman's most recent watercolor series is called Windows into Boca Raton. She promises her hands-on Valentine's Day project for kids will be fun "and not too messy."

Whether people of all ages come in a car or on Brightline or by walking, FREE Fun Saturday is the perfect no-cost opportunity to enjoy the museum's exciting and interactive exhibits that document the growth and development of Boca Raton from a small farming town to the sophisticated internationally known city it is today.

New Exhibition Opening Soon

MiMo in Boca Raton:

Mid Century Modern and the Architecture of Howard McCall

This new temporary exhibition takes a look back at the works of longtime local architect Howard McCall whose commercial and residential works helped shape the modern city of Boca Raton. McCall opened his office in Boca Raton in 1958 and was joined by partner Pat Lynch in the 1960s. McCall was responsible for many different structures comprising many styles over many decades in Boca Raton. St. Gregory's Church, the "Church on the Hill" and Advent Lutheran are amongst the dramatic houses of worship he created. He also developed the first Fifth Avenue Shops, local gas stations, many commercial buildings, and lots of midcentury condos. The partners also designed most of the Camino Gardens models and the original houses of Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club. This exhibit will feature a selection of their architectural drawings and photos drawn from the permanent collections of the Boca Raton Historical Society. In addition, an amusing selection of objects showing the influence of mid-mod design on everyday items on loan from our members and friends will be on display. The MiMo in Boca Raton exhibition will be on view through the end of June.

About The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.




share