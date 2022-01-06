The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Touts Upcoming Family Day & Current Exhibition

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum has several upcoming special events and an exciting exhibition in in its newly remodeled space in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.

First Responders Family Day

Saturday, January 15, 10 am to 2 pm

To celebrate its current exhibit First Responders, the museum will host a number of special al fresco activities in the parking lot so that visitors can check out the Boca Raton Motor Unit and the Boca Raton Fire Rescue's fire truck, plus a meet-and-greet with the Fire Inspector. While these events are outside, museum entry that day will be free, although masks are required inside the building.

The museum's exhibit commemorates Boca Raton's first responders. From the early days of moonshine to the 21st Century anthrax attacks, First Responders walks visitors through the history of the local Fire Department, Police Department, EMS, and Dispatchers, revealing how each department has grown and shrunk in relation to the surrounding community. The exhibit celebrates a century of local heroes from Town Marshall Charlie Raulerson in 1926; to Betty Taylor, the first woman to work for the Boca Raton Police Department and its first dispatcher back in the 1950s; to those brave officers who confronted the vicious anthrax attack in 2001. This exhibit is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

Town Hall Talk

Wednesday, February 2, at 6 pm

The Wonderful Innovation of Artificial Intelligence in Health

Presented by Chairman & CEO Pete Martinez

SIVOTEC Family of Companies

Professionally focused on the incredible innovation at the intersection of health and high-tech, Martinez is a former IBM Vice-President and Senior Executive for Florida. A 46-year resident of Boca Raton, he has been at the forefront of innovation from the original IBM PC to Robotics, the Internet, Global Business Consulting, and Project Checkmate. He will be sharing information on the application of Artificial Intelligence to the areas of Genomics and Brain Health and beyond.

The cost to attend is FREE for BRHS members; and $10 for nonmembers. To RSVP, please email office@bocahistory.org or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100. For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.