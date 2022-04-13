The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Celebrates Half-Century With New Exhibition & Tea Time Events

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is celebrating its first half-century with a new temporary exhibition and two Town Hall Tea Time events in in its newly remodeled space in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.

Fifty Years of Collecting

Running through December 2022

Featuring artifacts and memorabilia that represent the wide range of items that make up the ever-growing historical collections of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, the new temporary exhibition includes everything from Floy Mitchell's flapper dress to a circa 2000 Votomatic voting machine. These items show the breadth of the Boca Raton Historical Society's collections acquired over the past half-century and tell a story about how Boca Raton has grown and changed since its establishment as a farming village in the 1890s.

Town Hall Tea Time

Friday, May 13 at 2 pm

Where Were You in '72?

Foods of the 1970s

Who remembers when Hamburger Helper was new? How about "Watergate Salad?" People of all ages will get a kick out of this nostalgic, but not necessarily health-conscious, look at the popular foods, candies, and tasty treats of the era. Vanessa Carosella, Mary Isenbek and Susan Gillis, Curator of the Boca Raton Historical Society, will look back at the cuisine, food, and restaurants of the 1970s.

Town Hall Tea Time

Wednesday, June 1 at 2 pm

Where Were You in '72?

Fashions of the 1970s

From hippie wear to disco, this program will feature a fashion show and designs by the students from THOS Fashion School. This is the perfect opportunity to look back at the way we were-50 years ago!-while supporting talented designers of the future. Presented by Letty Sanchez, THOS Fashion School students, and Olivia Hollaus, Founder and Creative Director of Protect My Shoes, a brand focused on creating stylish, sustainable, and effective shoe care products, and former Style Contributor to Boca Magazine.

The cost to attend either of these Town Hall Tea Times is FREE for BRHS members; and $10 for nonmembers. To RSVP, please email office@bocahistory.org or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100.

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in the education and the advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.