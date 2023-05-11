The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Hosts Youth from Men of Tomorrow and Northend RISE

The program works to engage and immerse middle and high school students in the musical theater.

In conjunction with the opening night of "Ain't Too Proud," the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts hosted youth from Men of Tomorrow and Northend RISE to attend the Broadway musical as part of its latest education and community engagement program, the Kravis On Broadway Youth Initiative sponsored by JP Morgan Chase & Co. In connection with five Kravis On Broadway productions, "On Your Feet," Disney's "Aladdin," "Hadestown" and most recently, "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations," the program works to engage and immerse middle and high school students in the musical theater. To wrap up the season, "Legally Blonde" arrives at the Kravis Center on May 16 and young women from Ascension 33 in Belle Glade will enjoy the performance experience.

"Kravis On Broadway Youth Initiative is part of an ongoing program to offer afterschool youth in Palm Beach County the opportunity to connect with the performing arts through live performances, interactive workshops and artist discussions," said Tracy C. Butler, Kravis Center Director of Education. "Providing performing arts experiences to young people is vital to inspiring creativity and building empathy."

"We are pleased to partner with the Kravis Center and to be the inaugural sponsor of the Kravis On Broadway Youth Initiative making a meaningful impact in the community. It has been a rewarding experience for our J.P. Morgan employees who served as ambassadors, and we look forward to continuing this partnership supporting live theater and bringing arts opportunities to students in Palm Beach County," said Jeff Miller, Executive Director and Banker, J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

Aside from "Ain't Too Proud," the Kravis On Broadway Youth Initiative shared the spotlight with young people throughout the county during the 2023 season. "On Your Feet" engaged young adults from Vita Nova, Disney's "Aladdin" inspired our youngest patrons from Urban Youth Impact and "Hadestown" connected with young adults from Inspire and Transpire Recovery.

As part of each engagement, youth participate in a pre-performance workshop led by a local teaching artist and a virtual post-performance workshop led by a cast member. The pre-performance workshops introduce the participants to the content and themes of each production and include an arts activity. Reshma Maharaj-Murray, a local teaching artist, led the first workshop which included a facilitated discussion and movement activity in connection with "On Your Feet." Students in attendance also received an item of show merchandise to commemorate the experience.

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs-serving over 3 million students since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; by being an economic catalyst; and by providing community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County.

For more information about the Kravis Center and the Kravis On Broadway Youth Initiative, please visit www.kravis.org/education-community.



