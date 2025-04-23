The Delray Beach Playhouse Unveils 2025 - 2026 Season Featuring SOMETHING ROTTEN! and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As its landmark 78th season draws to a close, the Delray Beach Playhouse has unveiled its 2025 - 2026 season and officially open subscriptions for two of its most beloved offerings: the Main Stage Play Series and the Best of Broadway Cabaret Series. As the historic venue enters another season, it continues its mission to entertain, inspire, and bring the community together through live theater.

“Our 78th season was truly unforgettable, with sold-out houses and extraordinary performances,” says Executive Director Kevin Barrett. “We’re grateful for the continued support and look forward to welcoming both new and returning audiences. With two incredible series - from classic comedies to Broadway icons - this will be a season to remember.”



The Playhouse’s 2025 - 2026 Main Stage Plays Season, which kicks off in November and runs through May, will feature four full-scale productions ranging from classic musicals to laugh-out-loud comedies, and edge-of-your-seat thrillers. The season opens with the joyous, dance-filled musical The Pajama Game (Nov. 14 – Dec. 7, 2025), followed by the suspenseful mystery Strictly Murder (Jan. 30 – Feb. 22, 2026). The spring welcomes the Broadway smash Something Rotten! (Mar. 20 – Apr. 12, 2026), and the series concludes with the heartwarming Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy You Can’t Take It With You (May 8 – 24, 2026). Subscriptions for the Main Stage Plays series start at $139.

Meanwhile, the Best of Broadway Cabaret Series returns with five intimate, star-powered performances spotlighting Broadway legends and timeless tunes. The lineup includes: Jeff Harnar with The 1959 Broadway Songbook (Dec. 15–17, 2025), returning Broadway icon Tovah Feldshuh in TOVAH: Out of Her Mind (Jan. 5–9, 2026), KT Sullivan and Mark Nadler in Always: The Love Story of Irving Berlin (Feb. 16–19, 2026), Good Witch / Bad Witch starring former Wicked cast members Alli Mauzey and Dee Roscioli (Mar. 23–25, 2026), and Playhouse favorite Laura Yanez in Let’s Misbehave: The Music of Cole Porter (May 11–13, 2026). Subscriptions for the Best of Broadway Cabaret Series begin at $249.

Both series reflect the Playhouse’s commitment to offering a diverse and high-caliber season filled with music, laughter, heart, and theatrical magic!

Subscriptions for both series are now on sale. Main Stage subscriptions begin at $139. Subscriptions for the Best of Broadway Cabaret Series begin at $249. Subscribers enjoy exclusive perks such as early seat selection, discounted service fees, and first access to the most in-demand shows.

Current subscribers have until June 1, 2025 to renew their seats. Subscriptions are available online, or patrons may submit completed forms (available on the Playhouse’s website) directly to the Playhouse box office.



Individual tickets will go on sale later this year. Ticket prices will vary, and group rates will be available.



