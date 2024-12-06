The Broward Center & The Parker Host a Lineup of Tribute Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Whether you're revisiting the music you grew up with or discovering iconic artists for the first time, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and The Parker are paying tribute to some of the world’s most iconic bands.

Among the tribute bands this season are:

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

One of the world’s most spectacular Queen tribute bands comes to the Au-Rene Theater with One Vision of Queen featuring Marc Martel, part of the Cleveland Clinic Rock Series on Sunday, December 8 at 7 p.m. “We Will Rock You,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “We are the Champions” and the legendary “Bohemian Rhapsody” are songs that just scratch the surface of Queen’s legacy. The one and only Freddie Mercury’s unique vocals have made it nearly impossible to perform his music as he did. Finally, Marc Martel and One Vision of Queen perform Mercury’s music the way it is meant to be performed. Legendary Queen drummer Roger Taylor remarked to the Daily Record, “That voice. You listen, close your eyes and you think it’s Freddie. It’s really uncanny.” Martel performs vocals on the Oscar®-winning Queen biopic film, “Bohemian Rhapsody.” With unique theatrical performance style and eye-popping production, One Vision of Queen gives audiences a front row seat to one of the greatest bands of all time. Generously underwritten by Richard Herter & Dennis Baney and by Rachel & Ron Antevy.

If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won't want to miss The Fab Four Presents: USA Meets The Beatles on December 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Broward Center’s Au Rene theater as part of the Cleveland Clinic Rock Series. This Emmy award-winning group stands out among Beatles tributes, renowned for their meticulous attention to detail. With spot-on, note-for-note renditions of classics such as 'Can't Buy Me Love,' 'Yesterday,' 'A Day In The Life,' 'Twist And Shout,' 'Here Comes The Sun' and 'Hey Jude,' the Fab Four truly make you feel like you’re seeing the Beatles themselves. Their incredible stage show includes three costume changes, each capturing a different era of the magnificent evolving career of the Beatles. This heartfelt tribute has captivated audiences worldwide with performances in Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil. The Fab Four truly are the ultimate tribute. Generously underwritten by Liesa and Lowell Berkson.

The Parker

After having rocked Broadway with more than 10,000 performances in the five-time Tony® Award-nominated show “Rock of Ages,” Broadway's Rock of Ages Band takes the stage as part of the Cleveland Clinic Rock Series in a rescheduled performance on Sunday, December 15 at 7:30 p.m. Constantine Maroulis (vocals), who starred as Drew in the original Broadway and national tour productions and earned a Tony nomination for the role, will be part of the all-star Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band that is the force behind "Broadway's Best Party." Playing the greatest rock hits from the glam metal bands of the '80s, this show delivers songs by Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, Foreigner, Journey, Poison, Twisted Sister, Joan Jett, Styx and Pat Benatar. Joining Maroulis are Broadway and national tour “Rock of Ages” alumni Tommy Kessler (guitar); Zach “AttAkk” Hennig (guitar); Josephine Rose Roberts (vocals), who starred as “Regina” in the Broadway and National tour productions; Winston Roye (bass); Richard Maheux (keyboards); and Jon Weber (drums). They are considered the greatest group of Rock musicians and singers to ever have graced a Broadway stage.

Experience the uncanny recreation of Fleetwood Mac as Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute takes the stage at The Parker on January 24 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Cleveland Clinic Rock Series. Rumours ATL has captivated fans across the U.S. with electrifying renditions of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits and is hailed as the top tribute band for an authentic Fleetwood Mac experience. In under seven years, they’ve built an international following, consistently selling out major U.S. venues. The band features Mekenzie Thrift (vocals as Stevie Nicks), Adrienne Cottrell (keyboards, vocals as Christine McVie) and Denny Hanson (guitar, vocals as Lindsey Buckingham), along with John Spiegel on lead guitar, Jim Ramsdell on bass and Daniel Morrison on drums. Known for their dedication to authenticity without veering into parody, Rumours ATL delivers a live experience that has audiences dancing, singing and discovering something new about Fleetwood Mac during every show.

Called the “world's premier soft-rock party band” by Rolling Stone, Yacht Rock Revue brings soft rock, jazz and mellow melodies to The Parker on January 26 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Cleveland Clinic Rock Series. Yacht Rock Revue takes listeners on a nostalgic journey through the sun-soaked melodies of the 70s and 80s, and their collaborations with yacht rock legends like Elliot Lurie and Robbie Dupree affirm their status as genre pioneers. This energetic 10-piece ensemble combines exceptional musicianship with a deep love for yacht rock. As The New York Times noted, fans “dance for two hours to tunes from the 70s and 80s,” while Entertainment Weekly praised the “unabashedly joyous” nature of their shows. With their upcoming album, Escape Artist, the band pays homage to the iconic sound that has captivated fans. Since their humble beginnings in 2007, they have become key figures in reviving yacht rock, sharing the stage with icons and building a loyal following of “Anchorheads.” Their concerts promise an immersive celebration of the smooth grooves that define this timeless genre.

The Brit Pack brings the best of British rock music to stages across the USA, covering the spectrum of the UK's musical legacy, from the iconic anthems of the 60s to the modern classics of today. Live Nation presents The Brit Pack at The Parker on Friday, January 31 at 8 p.m. as part of the Mosaic Series. Listen to British classics by the likes of The Rolling Stones, Queen, The Beatles, David Bowie, Elton John, The Who, Oasis, Tears for Fears, Radiohead, The Police, Amy Winehouse and many more. The Brit Pack is a supergroup of sorts, featuring the amazing talents of Matt Nakoa (vocals, guitar, keys), Mark Johnson (guitar, vocals), Bryan Percivall (bass) and Will Haywood Smith (drums). The accomplished band members of The Brit Pack have performed with artists such as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Britney Spears, Chet Faker, Tom Rush and Mark Hudson, among others.

Get ready for the irresistible harmonies and high-energy soul of The Doo Wop Project on Saturday, February 1 at 8 p.m. at The Parker. This unforgettable show blends the classic sound of doo-wop with the magic of modern pop, promising a night that’ll have everyone singing and dancing. The Doo Wop Project traces the evolution of the genre, starting from five voices harmonizing on a street corner to the biggest hits on today’s charts. Hear foundational tunes from icons like the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos and experience the vocal artistry of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations and The Four Seasons, all the way to “doo-wopified” takes on modern hits by Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, Maroon 5 and Sam Smith. Featuring stars from Broadway’s Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical and A Bronx Tale, The Doo Wop Project delivers an authentic, vocally brilliant performance that reimagines some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history.

Don't miss the Broadway smash that's taking the world by storm when Rain - A Tribute to the Beatles performs at The Parker at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 7 as part of the Mosaic Series.

This live, multi-media spectacular that takes audiences on a musical journey through the life and times of the world's most celebrated band. Going further than ever before, this expanded RAIN adds even more hits that audiences know and love from the vast anthology of Beatles classics such as "I Want To Hold Your Hand," "Hard Day's Night," "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," "Let It Be," "Come Together" and "Hey Jude." This stunning concert event takes audiences back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is the next best thing to the Beatles.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and The Parker. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222; in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Office.

