The Beach Boys Come to The King Center in March 2023
The performance is on Wednesday, March 1st at 7:30 PM.
The King Center for the Performing Arts and AEG Presents have announced the return of The Beach Boys performing LIVE at the King Center on Wednesday, March 1st at 7:30 PM. Tickets on sale this Friday!
As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America's musical history. The Beach Boys - who have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and an American icon, are bringing their shows to fans around the world.
Since the band's co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys' first hit, "Surfin'" (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: "Surfin' USA," "Surfer Girl," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "I Get Around," "California Girls," "Help Me Rhonda," "Barbara Ann," "Good Vibrations," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "Rock and Roll Music" and "Kokomo."
The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers where also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.
Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys, Capitol/EMI's 30-track collection of the band's biggest hits, has achieved triple-platinum success with sales of more than three million copies in the U.S. since its release.
The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.
Tickets for The Beach Boys go on sale this Friday, December 2 at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and Noon at the King Center Ticket Office / 321-242-2219. For more information visit KingCenter.com
