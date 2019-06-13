The Beach Boys Come to Coral Springs Center For The Arts

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced that the legendary band The Beach Boys will appear in concert in February 2020. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America's musical history. The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and have become an American icon to fans around the world.

Since lead-singer man Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys' first hit, Surfin' (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: Surfin' USA, Surfer Girl, Fun, Fun, Fun, I Get Around, California Girls, Help Me Rhonda, Barbara Ann, Good Vibrations, Wouldn't It Be Nice, Rock and Roll Music, and Kokomo.

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers where also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys, Capitol/EMI's 30-track collection of the band's biggest hits, has achieved triple-platinum success with sales of more than three million copies in the U.S. since its release.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago, continue the legacy of the iconic group. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

Tickets start at $59.50

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 21 at 1 pm. The Center is allowing current members or patrons who purchase a membership for the 2019-2020 season to buy Beach Boys tickets NOW and secure the best seats. For more information, please call the box office at 954-344-5990.

To become a subscriber to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts and receive special notices about future concerts and shows, including the opportunity to buy advance tickets, please visit www.thecentercs.com/subscribe.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You