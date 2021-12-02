THE UNREMARKABLE DEATH OF MARILYN MONROE Announced At Boca Stage

Boca Stage presents The Unremarkable Death of Marilyn Monroe. This one-woman show by Elton Townend Jones has entranced audiences internationally, garnering raves for its insight into the psyche of the most famous movie star in the world. Obliterating the fourth wall, the play is a seductive confessional, revealing the woman behind the icon.

Carbonell winner Leah Sessa stars, and Keith Garsson directs. The play runs December 3-December 19, tickets are on sale now for $45, and $50 Sunday matinees at www.bocastage.net or by calling 561-447-8829. Thursday previews, Friday and Saturday nights 8pm curtain, and Saturday and Sunday 2pm curtain.

"Stripping away the myth of Marilyn Monroe, we are left with a raw look at the woman as she drifts through the memories of her life and her encounters with lovers and luminaries," said Garsson. "Leah Sessa brings a dynamic mix of sensuality, intelligence and despair to the role as she confides in the audience on the night of her death."

Marilyn Monroe was the most famous movie star in the world, famous for all the wrong reasons: her image, her sex appeal, her frailties and failings; for her love affairs, her lateness on set and her drug dependency. For decades the sensation surrounding her death has eclipsed the sensation of her life. But no one knows what events led up to that fateful night in August 1962 when Marilyn was only 36 years old. Until now. The Unremarkable Death of Marilyn Monroe, recognizes a Marilyn never before seen: alone in only her dressing gown; no glitz, no glamour, no masks. Overdosed on pills, the woman behind the icon drifts back through her life and the memories of those she loved the most. Revealing a frustrated intelligence, she exposes the truth behind her legend, leading us, in real time, to the center of her psyche, the truth of her being, and the moment of her demise.

Leah Sessa has been enchanting South Florida theatre audiences and racking up awards for her impressive musical theatre skills, but her jump into drama with Harlowe, tested her acting mettle and impressed critics. Now, as she takes on the role of the most famous women in the world, she is ready to lay bare the soul of the real and troubled woman who captured the imagination of the world.

Boca Stage productions take place at Sol Theatre in Boca Raton, located at 3333 N. Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33431.