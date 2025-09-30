THE THORN is Coming to The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has revealed that THE THORN, the powerful and popular theatrical event, will bring the passion of Jesus to life April 21—22 in Dreyfoos Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 3 at 10 a.m. online and at 12 p.m. at the Box Office or by calling 561.832.7469.

About THE THORN:

THE THORN has been described as Cirque meets "The Passion" thanks to its compelling mix of drama, music, dance, martial arts, aerial acrobatics, emotionally evocative performances and timeless spiritual perspectives.

THE THORN tells the epic story of God's love for the world and the spiritual battle for all humanity. The story of Christ is presented in an immersive show with music, drama, aerial acts, movement arts, modern dance and special effects. Witnessed by more than 1 million people over 25 years, THE THORN will engage audiences in the definitive story of love, sacrifice and redemption like never before.

Author John Bolin created the show over 25 years ago to convey the meaning of Christ's sacrificial death. The show has evolved ever since, with the current live version returning to the original format featuring St. John, “the beloved disciple,” recalling his many amazing encounters with Jesus. “It's a story full of love, sacrifice, spiritual warfare and redemption,” said Bolin.

