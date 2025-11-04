THE HAPPENING: A THEATRICAL MIXTAPE, VOLUME VII Comes to the Broward Center This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Art Prevails Project will present The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape, Volume VII – Love, Hate, and Everything In Between at the Amaturo Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts, with performances November 8–9 and 14–15, 2025. The latest installment of the organization’s acclaimed series, the production will combine poetry, music, movement, and theater to explore the intricacies of human emotion and connection.

Presented through an evocative fusion of drama, music, poetry, and choreography, Love, Hate, and Everything In Between examines the many forms of human relationships—romantic, familial, platonic, and professional—alongside the often-overlooked connection to oneself. The work delves into themes of love, pain, self-worth, and growth, drawing inspiration from current events, popular music, and classic literature. Each performance will be followed by a post-show conversation with the artists, offering audiences a chance to reflect on the creative process and the work’s emotional resonance.

“Love and hate are among the most powerful emotions we experience as humans. With this piece, we aimed to explore how these feelings appear in our lives—how we connect, disconnect, hurt, heal, and grow,” said Darius Daughtry, Founder and Artistic Director of Art Prevails Project. “Our goal is always to create space for reflection, dialogue, and transformation.”

Founded in 2015 by poet and educator Daughtry, Art Prevails Project is a Broward-based cultural arts organization dedicated to enriching communities through creative expression. The company empowers individuals by blending art and activism, amplifying underrepresented voices, and fostering dialogue and healing through performance.

The Happening: Volume VII is presented as part of the Broward Center’s AMPLIFY ARTS initiative, which supports South Florida artists and emerging arts organizations through professional development and expanded audience engagement. The 2025–2026 season of AMPLIFY ARTS is supported by Wayne and Lucretia Weiner, Baptist Health, and the TD Charitable Foundation.

Learn more at www.artprevailsproject.org.

