Superstar Illusionist Brings Magic Rocks To Pompano Beach Cultural Center

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center presents a thrilling, family-friendly magic show that blends rock n' roll rhythms with mesmerizing illusions.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Leon Etienne burst onto the scene during Season 8 of America's Got Talent, dazzling the judges with his sleight of hand, unmatched creativity, and rock star showmanship. Since then, he has been travelling the globe, thrilling audiences wherever he goes.

Florida fans will get the opportunity to enjoy his vastly entertaining Magic Rocks! show on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Tickets are $10 to $25 and are available at www.pompanobeacharts.org.

"The magic craze that has been sweeping the nation is due in large part to the incredible production values that stars like Leon Etienne bring to the stage," said Ty Tabing, Cultural Affairs Director. "Magic Rocks! is truly a spectacle that has garnered a vast fan-base due to its highly entertaining premise."

Growing up in Utica, New York, Etienne discovered his passion for magic by happenstance. "My mother had grounded me and sent me to my room where I quickly became bored," he recalled. "I came across a book of magic tricks that I had received as a gift and ever since that day, I have been hooked."

While shows like America's Got Talent and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon introduced his high-energy magic show to a world-wide audience, Etienne is passionate about having people experience his show live.

"I love that people have seen my performances on TV and social media, but magic is an art form that has to be experienced up-close, in person," said Etienne.

The show in Pompano Beach will be a tremendous opportunity for current fans and those curious about his critically acclaimed act to experience an up close and personal version of his hit show Magic Rocks! in an intimate setting.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach.




