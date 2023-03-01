Sunflower Creative Arts Spring Garden Party Comes to Delray Beach

On Saturday, March 25, an intimate dinner party will be held to benefit Sunflower Creative Arts, a nonprofit 501c3 organization dedicated to empowering children and families to be confident, creative, and compassionate through Play, Nature, and the Arts. For more information about Sunflower, please visit: sunflowercreativearts.org.

The event will take place in a beautiful garden setting and will feature fine food and live music by Jill and Rich Switzer - named the "First Couple of the Great American Songbook" by The Palm Beach Post. All proceeds from the event will go directly to supporting Sunflower's mission of providing children with the experiences they need to grow and thrive. Single tickets start at $250, with two VIP tickets (including performance) are $750. To secure tickets to this exclusive event, please visit:

https://sunflowercreativearts.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/sunflowercreativearts/event.jsp?event=1418.

Sunflower Creative Arts has been serving the community for 30 years and is proud to be celebrating this milestone. During this time, the organization has provided thousands of children with opportunities to engage in creative play, explore the natural world, and express themselves through the arts.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating 30 years of making a difference in the lives of children," said Susan Caruso, Sunflower's Founder and Executive Director. "This fundraiser is a chance for the community to come together to support our mission and help us continue to provide children with the tools they need for healthy cognitive, social and physical development as well as a strong connection to nature and the arts."

The garden party will be held on Saturday, March 25, from 5:30 to 9:00 pm at a private location in the heart of downtown Delray.