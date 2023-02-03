Streaming Play SMITHTOWN Starring Michael Urie, Ann Harada & More Returns to StudioWorks

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Incisively dark and funny, Smithtown shines a spotlight on the ways we communicate, and miscommunicate, in a rapidly evolving digital era.

Feb. 03, 2023  
THE STUDIOS OF KEY WEST has announced the continuation of StudioWorks, a streaming theater series that brings innovative productions to at-home audiences. Celebrating their successful season conclusion this month, StudioWorks has released an original digital theater production every month since November 2022. Created by theater artists all over the country, StudioWorks productions can be purchased individually or as a subscription at vimeo.com/ondemand/studioworks.

The final show of the season, Smithtown, is available today, Friday, February 3. This is an encore presentation of the show, the inaugural streaming play produced by The Studios in 2020 in an effort to keep theater alive during the pandemic. Smithtown was written by Drew Larimore and directed by Stephen Kitsakos, Artistic Associate of The Studios of Key West. The story consists of a series of four interconnected but distinct monologues featuring an ensemble of top Broadway and television actors: Michael Urie (Broadway revival of Torch Song, "Ugly Betty"), Ann Harada (Avenue Q and Cinderella on Broadway), Colby Lewis (Chicago's Hamilton, "Chicago Med"), and Constance Shulman ("Orange Is the New Black" on Netflix, The Rose Tattoo on Broadway). Incisively dark and funny, Smithtown shines a spotlight on the ways we communicate, and miscommunicate, in a rapidly evolving digital era, when the rules of conduct change by the minute, and loneliness and isolation seem to be the order of the day.

The playwright Drew Larimore comments: "It's been an incredible experience to see Smithtown ricochet across laptops and screening devices all over the world. By the nature of its accessibility, so many more people can access this play and the amazing performances. Since its digital launch, there has been interest in translation rights for a European premiere, and we're also striving for a U.S. live run in the near future. Thankfully, some of the monologues have been published in recent Smith & Kraus anthologies, which makes them more available, too!"

StudioWorks productions can be purchased as a package for $35 for the full season of all four shows. Individual plays can be purchased on the day of their release for $10 each. The productions are available to stream for six months from date of purchase.

StudioWorks's four-production series offers dynamic performances by noted theater, television and film actors including Michael Urie, Ann Harada, Colby Lewis, Constance Shulman, and Leon Addison Brown, among others. Featuring great stories and showcasing remarkable contemporary talent, the series includes an exclusive mix of virtual world premiere productions.

OTHER SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

*Currently Available*

The Mon Valley Medium

This darkly comedic tale takes place when a murder sends a working-class community into chaos. Written, directed and performed by Pittsburgh native Alec Silberblatt, the story centers on Mack, a local man, who relays the story as he struggles with the guilt he feels about his role in it all.

*Currently Available*

Unstuck as F@#k

The piece is written and performed by Orlando Bishop and directed by Anika Larsen. Over the course of 70 minutes, LA-based entertainer and comedian Bishop commands the stage as he tells the hilarious and at times heartbreaking story of his life-from growing up in the concrete jungle of Flatbush, Brooklyn to his years in the ivory tower of Yale-and all the ups and downs that came after.

*Currently Available*

Repair

This cinematic and theatrical hybrid filmed on location in a working garage in Queens. Two worlds collide over a tragic incident when a car pulls into a closed body shop one night in the middle of a downpour. When the mechanic goes outside to let the driver know the shop isn't open, he quickly discovers that nothing about the encounter is random. The play was written by Michael Marrero and Julio Trinidad, directed by Michael Marrero, and stars Leon Addison Brown (Drama League Award nominee) and Julio Trinidad. Tony Award-winning sound designer Sun Hee Kil composed the score.

THE STUDIOS OF KEY WEST is known for its Artist Residency Program, which offers residencies to the brightest and most promising talent. Writers, visual artists, musicians and theater artists are invited to spend one month on the island, creating, collaborating, and producing original work. Several of the StudioWorks productions have resulted through these collaborations. More information about the program can be found at tskw.org.



