Staged Reading of L M Feldman's A PEOPLE to Be Presented at Island City Stage in August

YI Love Jewish, a division of the Yiddishkayt Initiative, will present a staged reading of L M Feldman’s A People on Monday, August 25 at 7:00 p.m. at Island City Stage in Wilton Manors. The event marks the inaugural presentation in the Love Jewish program’s new theatrical season.

Directed by Avi Hoffman, the reading features a cast of South Florida favorites including Ana Marie Calise, Eytan Deray, Lela Elam, Rayner Gabriel, Avi Hoffman, Autumn Kioti-Horn, Laura Turnbull, and others. A People is a lyrical, theatrical mosaic exploring identity, tradition, and the vast legacy of Jewish history.

Written by queer feminist playwright L M Feldman, the play confronts 5,000 years of Jewish heritage with humor, honesty, and a deeply human touch. The ensemble portrays a range of old and new-world characters, weaving together vignettes that question, affirm, and reimagine what it means to be part of a people.

