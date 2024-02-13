Spotlight: MOVED: A CELEBRATION OF BLACK HISTORY AND CULTURE THROUGH DANCE at Kravis Center

The event is Co-produced by the Kravis Center and Natural Movers Foundation. FEB 24, 2024 |HELEN K. PERSSON HALL MOVED: A Celebration of Black History and Culture Through Dance is South Florida’s ﬁrst day of dance in celebration of Black History Month.

This Palm Beach County-based event, presented by Natural Movers in partnership with the Kravis Center is an inaugural single-day dance experience that invites attendees to MOVE, LEARN, and WITNESS the spaces that Black dancers and artists pioneered, carved, and inﬂuenced in the ﬁeld of dance. ‘MOVED’ is an immersive dance experience that celebrates Black History Month by centering its content on the Africanist presence in dance. From masterclasses to discussions and workshops to performances, ‘MOVED’ will provide a full day of experiences to MOVE, LEARN, and WITNESS Black history and culture through dance and the arts.