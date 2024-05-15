Spotlight: BROADWAY IN THE HOOD at Smith Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Clint Holmes, Travis Cloer, Earl Turner, Skye Dee Miles, Genevieve Dew, Michelle Marshall, and Four-Time Grammy Award Winner Bubba Knight, along with the cast of Broadway In The HOOD, and over 200 local youth and entertainers as they highlight the importance of the arts and ensure accessibility for all!

"From Broadway With Love" will serve as the inaugural fundraiser for The Legacy Theatre of Excellence in Las Vegas, the first African American-owned and operated Theatre/Education Complex in Nevada's history.

Comments