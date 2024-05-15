STEVE O Comes to West Palm Beach in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Renowned stunt performer, actor and television personality STEVE O coming to West Palm Beach – Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10AM.

A multimedia comedy show in which Steve-O explores his many experiences while crossing the line of what is acceptable. This will serve as a workshop for Steve-O to put together his next tour, which will be titled “Steve-O’s Gone Too Far”.

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts’ Marshall E. Rinker Playhouse located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 22401

Tickets for STEVE O in West Palm Beach will be available for purchase to Kravis Center Members, Tuesday, May 14 through Thursday, May 16 at 10 p.m. On Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. the public will have access to purchase tickets online at kravis.org or at 12 p.m. by calling 561.832.7469 or visiting the Box Office during regular box office hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets start at $37.50*.

