The Symphonia Kicks Off Its 20th Anniversary With Cocktails & Classics Event

The Symphonia hosted Cocktails and Classics, a kickoff event celebrating its 20th anniversary season, on April 16. The event was held in the breathtaking cathedral of St. Gregory's Episcopal in east Boca Raton, which was also revealed to be a new performance venue for The Symphonia for two of its upcoming 2024-25 performances.

More than 70 supporters attended the event, which included a moving presentation honoring the founders and longtime benefactors of The Symphonia. A mesmerizing performance by a string quartet from The Symphonia wowed the crowd, followed by a powerful performance by Timothy Brumfield, St. Gregory's Artistic Director and Organist.

“It's not hard to see the tremendous impact The Symphonia has had on our community” said Sheldon Kwiat, President of The Symphonia's Board of Directors. “From classical performances to musical instruction for underserved children, to outreach programs for groups with special needs, The Symphonia truly hits all the high notes as a valued community partner.”

In addition to Kwiat, attendees heard from Annabel Russell, The Symphonia's Executive Director, as well as Alastair Willis, Principal Conductor and Artistic Advisor. Additionally, Marie Jureit-Beamish, a Symphonia Board Member, seasoned musician, and professor, shared words with the audience. Jureit-Beamish discussed her career and experience with The Symphonia, and introduced a new fundraising initiative, entitled “Musical Chairs.”

Through this program, donors can sponsor one of The Symphonia's key pillars of service, an instrument family, principal chair, or musician.

“For 20 years, The Symphonia has been there for us, performing glorious music. Our world needs more of these shared experiences. And now, The Symphonia needs us,” said Jureit-Beamish. “Everything The Symphonia does has a cost. Some of it is practical. Some of it is glamorous. All of it is important!”

For more information about The Symphonia or the Musical Chairs program, contact Annabel Russell at annabel@thesymphonia.org, call (561) 376-3848, or visit https://thesymphonia.org/support/musical-chairs/.

About The SYMPHONIA

The SYMPHONIA, recognized as the region's premier chamber orchestra, provides high-quality classical music for the enjoyment and benefit of the South Florida community. Founded in 2004, The SYMPHONIA'S performances and educational outreach programs feature nationally and internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists, enhancing the cultural lives of area residents, with special emphasis on its younger citizens.

