On June 21, Karen Childers and Voices of the Valiant will present A Summer Solstice Serenade - an outdoor concert featuring mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh. This performance will include the world premieres of "Letting Him Go" (by composer Manne Von M and poet Armando Maysonet) and A las once de la noche (by composer Walter Seyfarth and librettist Liche Ariza).

A las once de la noche is a scena for solo mezzo-soprano and piano, and Ms. McIntosh will sing the role of Victoria. Librettist Liche Ariza is known not only as a writer but also as an actor, most recently in Season 4 (and upcoming seasons) of The Chosen.

A Summer Solstice Serenade will also feature well-known opera arias, a new song by composer Pat Johnson, and two arias from 3:16.

"3:16 is an inspirational story of redemption and transformation, loosely based on the real-life experiences of a United States Army chaplain. The young Mary Raven runs away from a harsh and unloving father, only to discover that the outside world is even crueler. She grows up to be Lieutenant Mary James - steely on the outside but unable to overcome her intense anger and guilt... until she has a miraculous experience that changes everything.

"The opera is full of the sheer beauty, lush harmonies, and emotional depth of Romantic-era music but also has a breathtaking style all its own. The music is a collaboration among some of today's most exciting composers - including esteemed opera composer Theodore Christman; military veteran and award-winning composer Gary Vincent Koda; accomplished mezzo-soprano and composer Vita Koreneva; award-winning composer Akihiro Masuda; acclaimed orchestral composer Stéphane Tesan; and Jeff Shankley, not only a brilliant composer but also a legendary actor who performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company and premiered roles in Cats and other musicals by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Each composer has something special to offer, and all of their music comes together to form the arc of a story with a joyous ending that will lift your eyes to hope."

-Susan Conti, librettist

