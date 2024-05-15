Spotlight: ANNE OF GREEN GABLES at LifeHouse Theater Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join us for a delightful in-person event at The Wake Forest Renaissance Centre For the Arts in Wake Forest, NC.

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Anne of Green Gables. This new musical promises to bring the beloved character Anne Shirley and her adventures to life. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the story, this event is sure to captivate and entertain. Experience the magic of Anne of Green Gables.

Mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable journey!

