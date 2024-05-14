SOULFUL SUNDAYS to Return to Ali Cultural Arts Center This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Put your hands together! Pompano Beach Arts is welcoming back the enormously popular series Soulful Sundays, featuring South Florida's top performers and bands in various genres at Ali Cultural Arts Center. This program enriches and celebrates the history and culture of the African American community in Pompano Beach and creates unforgettable musical experiences for everyone. Join the groove at 6 pm on the second Sunday of the month at Ali Cultural Arts Center.



“Soulful Sundays features some of the most talented South Florida performers who showcase a diverse range of musical genres,” said Ty Tabing. Director, Cultural Affairs Department. “Whether you're a fan of smooth soulful melodies, energetic R&B beats, soul-stirring blues tunes, or jazzy improvisations, there is something for everyone to enjoy and appreciate!”



July 14, 2024 | Derek Mack Band

Mack is a multi-talented musician/singer-songwriter who has played guitar and keyboards on the big stage with many internationally renowned recording artists, including Taylor Dane, George McCrae, Donna Summers, Kool and the Gang, The Commodore’s, The Staple Singers, Gwen McCrae, Timmy Thomas, Benny Latimore, The Dazz Band and The Time. As a band leader, he has put together a group of prodigiously talented vocalists and musicians who never give anything but their all on stage. Performing music from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and today, the Derek Mack Band is known for delivering powerful performances that receive rave reviews!



August 11, 2024 | FM Band

This dynamic group of South Florida veteran musicians always brings the funk and the fun! A talented group of performers, they cover a variety of music styles including top 40, classics, Motown, Latin, dance, 90s throwbacks, disco, funk and R&B. Based in Miami, the band is made up of gifted performers who performed worldwide and are some of the most sought-after artists around – many of them performing, recording and touring with some of today’s top artists. Each member of the band brings a combination of vocal and instrumental skills and experience. The band consists of six pieces, including bass, drums, keyboard, guitar, saxophone, and two lead vocalists. FM Band always delivers an incomparable entertainment experience, and is always high energy and engaging so get ready for one awesome party!





September 8, 2024 | Candace Woodson

Queen of sophisticated soul, Woodson is the answer to those who long for nostalgic and soulful R&B and jazz music, singing the greats such as Aretha Franklin, Phyllis Hyman, Valerie Simpson, Chaka Khan, Ella Fitzgerald, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Whitney Houston to name a few. Candace Woodson is an Indie Soul Grammy winner (2019) and appeared on the UK Soul Chart Top 100 of 2021 for the #1 song “Midas Touch” as well as being the winner of a plethora of other awards. Woodson continues to climb the Billboard Independent charts with her recent release "Trying to Be Perfect (New Mix).” Her first version recording of “Trying to be Perfect” reached number one on the UK Soul chart. Candace continues to be a popular indie artist who works to work with top producers and other recording artists. Woodson will be performing in the UK this spring, appearing as a special guest star with American R&B singer, songwriter and arranger Alexander O'Neal.



Tickets are $10, available at www.pompanobeacharts.org. Space is limited. No tickets are sold at the door. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Photo credit: Shawn McCray

