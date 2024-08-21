Spotlight: GOLDEN GIRLS at Amaturo Theater

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue!
Come September 3-8 for Early Bird Prices!
The Golden Girls are Back! Miami's sassiest seniors have returned for one more hurrah. 2024 finds Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together, with help from her much younger, sex-crazed love interest. Relive the heartfelt hilarity of four ladies who never stopped being your friend!
Don’t miss this hilarious comedy at the Broward Center.
September 3 - 9, 2024
Broward Center
This production is rated 18+ only (adult themed comedy).
201 SW 5th Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
