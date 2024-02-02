Spotlight: CROSS THAT RIVER: STORY OF A BLACK COWBOY at The Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center

The incredible story of a slave turned cowboy comes to life returns to MiniaciPAC during Black History Month!

By: Feb. 02, 2024

Spotlight: CROSS THAT RIVER: STORY OF A BLACK COWBOY at The Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center

Award-winning musician, Allan Harris wrote Cross That River to tell the untold story of the Black West and empower Americans with an inspiring story of hope and freedom. The unsettled West of the 1860s provides a new life and new dreams for Blue, a run-away slave, who escapes from slavery to Texas to become one of America’s first Black Cowboys.

This compelling tale of freedom integrates fiction with historical fact, and each song presents a different page in this complicated chapter of American History. The story of Blue begins in Louisiana, and with every song of this highly infectious score, the audience is moved further along on Blue’s harrowing journey across the Sabine River to freedom in the Wild West. Each song tells a unique story, at times joyful, sometimes tragic, but mostly a poignant chronicle of enduring perseverance.




