Spotlight: A CHORUS LINE at Delray Beach Playhouse

Delray Beach Playhouse Presents Award Winning Musical, A CHORUS LINE, now-

September 15.



A CHORUS LINE is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway ensemble audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include “What I Did for Love, “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror,” and “I Hope I Get It.” A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line was instantly recognized as a classic. Don't miss out on the opportunity to see one of the greatest Broadway musicals of all time in the charming setting of the Delray Beach Playhouse!

Where? Delray beach {Payhosue: 950 NW 9th Street, Delray Beach, FL 33444

When? August 23- September 15, 2024

Tickets? Tickets available at or call 561-272-1281 to reserve your seats today!

