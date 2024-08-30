Spotlight: A CHORUS LINE at Delray Beach Playhouse

9-time tony award winning Musical- A CHORUS LINE, at the delray beach playhouse.
Delray Beach Playhouse Presents Award Winning Musical, A CHORUS LINE, now-
September 15.
A CHORUS LINE is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway ensemble audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include “What I Did for Love, “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror,” and “I Hope I Get It.” A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line was instantly recognized as a classic. Don't miss out on the opportunity to see one of the greatest Broadway musicals of all time in the charming setting of the Delray Beach Playhouse!
Where? Delray beach {Payhosue: 950 NW 9th Street, Delray Beach, FL 33444
When? August 23- September 15, 2024
Tickets? Tickets available at or call 561-272-1281 to reserve your seats today!
