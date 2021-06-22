Rubell Museum To Re-Open Two Yayoi Kusama Infinity Rooms Beginning Tomorrow

Beginning June 23, visitors can experience the Rubell Museum's two Infinity Rooms by Yayoi Kusama for the first time since March 2020. These celebrated fully immersive works create a kaleidoscopic effect that transports visitors to an alternate, limitless universe.



Where the Lights in My Heart Go, 2016 and INFINITY MIRRORED ROOM - LET'S SURVIVE FOREVER, 2017 are the only Infinity Rooms on view in the Southeastern United States.



The Rubell Museum is also featuring Kusama's mesmerizing, monumental Narcissus Garden, (1966 - ). Composed of 700 stainless steel spheres, the work flows 200 feet along the museum's central hall, creating an everchanging river of reflection that beckons and visually teases visitors as they walk through and along it.



"Kusama's Infinity Rooms take us to new galaxies," said Mera Rubell. "We are honored to be the only museum in the country with three of her major interactive works on view, each of which provides a different transformative experience. Her works are accessible and enjoyable for visitors of all ages which goes to the heart of our mission of sharing our collection."



The Rubell Museum reopened in July 2020 with new health and safety protocols in place to protect its visitors and staff, including keeping its Infinity Rooms closed, due to the enclosed and immersive nature of these works. With the decline in Coronavirus cases and increase in vaccinations, the museum will reopen these beloved works with new safety procedures and gallery attendants in place.



Since the Museum opened in December 2019, Allapattah has become a contemporary art destination. Last month, Superblue, an experiential arts venture, opened its first venue across the street from the Museum with a new immersive environment by Es Devlin, a digital experience by teamLab, and the light-based Ganzfeld work by James Turrell. These neighboring institutions offer visitors a completely unique and dynamic viewing experience. With exhibitions drawn from the Rubell Museum's extensive holdings of over 7,200 works by more than 1,000 artists, the Museum presents defining and seminal works by acclaimed artists, emerging names, and those who have been overlooked. Retracing the Rubells' collecting journey, the Museum chronicles key moments and movements in contemporary art over the past 50 years, including works by Nina Chanel Abney, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Felix Gonzales-Torres, Barbara Kruger, Kerry James Marshall, Yoshitomo Nara, Oscar Murillo, Cindy Sherman, and an extensive collection of works by Keith Haring.



In addition to these three major Kusama works, the Rubell Museum is currently presenting the following exhibitions through December 12, 2021:

Natalie Ball - Three sculptural paintings created with a wide breadth of materials including animal hides, horsehair, quilts, acrylic, and canvas are on view by the Chiloquin, Oregon based artist Natalie Ball. Through her work, Ball considers intersectional narratives of Indigenous experience and history.

Hernan Bas - Hernan Bas is one of South Florida's most celebrated artists, whose work incorporates romantic and classical images. The drawings and paintings presented in this exhibition may be read as an allegory of the stages of human life.

Yoshitomo Nara - This exhibition highlights the three-dimensional work of Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara, whose seemingly innocent subject matter belies a darker tone.

Genesis Tramaine: Sanctuary - Genesis Tramaine, the Rubell Museum's 2020 Artist-in-Residence, presents Sanctuary, a series of eight paintings the artist created during her six-week residency at the museum. Heavily influenced by her spiritual upbringing and study of the Bible, Tramaine depicts biblical figures and portraits in this series.

Collection Highlights - Ongoing at the museum is a selection of major works from their extensive collection, recently installed works include Zhu Jinshi's Power and Country ( ae??a??a??ae??a??), 2007 - 2010; Wangechi Mutu's Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien, 2007; and Mickalene Thomas's Baby I Am Ready Now, 2007.

Hours and Admissions

The Rubell Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday. Its hours Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday are 11:30 am - 5:30 pm, and 11:30 am - 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday. Advanced tickets are recommended and can be purchased here. Tickets can also be purchased at the Museum's front desk. Face masks are required for all visitors above 2 years old. For a full list of health and safety protocol, please visit the Museum's website.



Admission to the Rubell Museum is free for veterans, SNAP EBT cardholders, children under 7, and Museum members. Admission is $10 for children 7 - 18 and students with ID. General admission is $15. To support increased cleaning and monitoring of the Yayoi Kusama Infinity Rooms, there is a $10 fee to access both installations. Museum members may access these Infinity Rooms free of charge.



For more information on the Museum, please visit rubellmuseum.org and follow @rubellmuseum on Instagram.