Reggae Revolutions Will Pay Tribute to Bob Marley This Weekend

Several Iconic Reggae bands and artists will be performing live in concert during Reggae Revolutions on Sunday, March 10th at M2 on Miami Beach starting at 7pm. M2 is located at 1235 Washington Avenue.

Reggae artists scheduled to appear include The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle, Third World, Mykal Rose, Yohan Marley, Kumar and Kevens.

The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle, the Grammy Award winning reggae band is world renowned for the Bad Boys movie theme song Bad Boys and Sweat. South Florida residents and brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle. The band is celebrating 55 years of playing reggae music together and is a token of love and longevity within the industry.

Celebrating 47 years, THIRD WORLD is one of the longest-lived Reggae bands of all time, and one of Jamaica's most consistently popular crossover acts among international audiences. Mixing in elements of R&B, funk, pop, and rock and, later on, dancehall and rap, Third World's style has been described as "reggae-fusion".

With 9 Grammy nominations and catalogue of charted smash hits, including Now That We Found Love, 96 Degrees in the Shade and Try Jah Love.

For over 25 years, Mykal Rose has been recording and performing his band of militant, hardcore Jamaican music to the delight of reggae fans around the world. As a solo artist, with Black Uhuru, and back as a solo artist, the "Ruff" Rose has achieved great success throughout his career including his Shoot Out megahit.

Entry is for 21 and over. General admission tickets are $40, VIP tickets are $80, VIP Table for four is $500, VIP table for four (balcony) $1,000 and VIP Table for four (Premium) $5,000. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.tixr.com/groups/m2miami/events/a-tribute-to-bob-marley-reggae-revolutions-95646.

Immediately following the concert is an after party with DJ GQ and DJ Laroc.

"We are looking forward to having the reggae icons performing together as a tribute to Bob Marley and spreading good positive vibes this Sunday," said Lennie Chen, Reggae Revolutions founder.