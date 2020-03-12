Primal Forces Presents WARRIOR CLASS

Just as the 2020 political machine goes into full throttle, Primal Forces explores the underbelly of a political campaign in Warrior Class. The drama is a modern-day variation on the Faust legend set in the world of political campaigning, penned by award-winning playwright Kenneth Lin, who has also written for House of Cards. The play directed by Genie Croft runs March 11-April 5 at The Sol Theater in Boca Raton. Tickets are $40-$45; Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 8pm and Sunday matinees are at 2pm. For more information www.primalforces.com or call 866-811-4111.

"Politics is taking center stage right now," said director Genie Croft. "But the double-dealings that go on behind the scenes is where the real drama is, and Warrior Class takes us right into the thick of a potentially ruinous scandal."

In the play, up-and-coming politician Julius Lee (Paul Wong) wants to make a bid for Congress, but his past actions involving ex-girlfriend Holly (Jacqueline Laggy) threaten to derail his career. As the play opens, veteran political handler Nathan (Wayne LeGette) meets with Holly to defuse the potential scandal, but his machinations may not always be in Julius' best interests.

The Sol Theatre is located at 3333 N Federal Highway in Boca Raton.





