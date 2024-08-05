Pompano Beach Arts Unveils SMS: SEMANTIC TEXTILES Exhibition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pompano Beach Arts will present the group exhibition SMS: Semantic Textiles, curated by Lisa Rockford of Rockford Projects. The title incorporates the acronym SMS, standing for "short message service," originally associated with text messaging. As texts, tweets, and memes have become increasingly prevalent, written language has evolved into more abbreviated and ephemeral forms. This extensive survey spans three galleries and over 6,000 square feet, featuring 70 works by 20 artists. The exhibition highlights the use of text in combination with contemporary fiber arts techniques, such as sewing, quilting, embroidery, knitting, weaving, rug hooking, and basketry. The exhibition at Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA) will be on view through September 20, 2024.



“Across various methods, these innovative artists deliver impactful statements with brevity and originality,” said Ty Tabing, Director of The City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department, operating as Pompano Beach Arts. “The artistic voices range from layered prose and mantras to cynical quips and derisive labels, all while embracing text as enigmatic metaphors representing a contentious culture and a society searching for hope.”

Lisa Rockford (she/they), founder of Rockford Projects, is an independent curator, artist, and educator focused on contemporary, interdisciplinary approaches, new media, and reinventing traditional techniques. She stages innovative thematic exhibitions that spark dialogue and cultural exchange. A passionate arts advocate, she offers opportunities to underrepresented artists by organizing multidisciplinary exhibitions, public lectures, artist workshops, and interactive experiences. In 2013, she was named a "Rising Star" in Gold Coast Magazine’s "40 Under 40" and a “Change Agent” in local press. As an independent curator, she collaborates with over 400 artists and has curated 23 exhibitions. Born in Texas and raised in South Florida, Lisa earned her BFA from Bowling Green State University in 1999 and MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2001. In 2007, she was selected for a residency at Sailboat Bend Artist Lofts in Fort Lauderdale.

Exhibition artwork features the following artists:

· Lisa Anne Auerbach

· Natalie Baxter

· Stephanie Cunningham

· Adam von Dolle

· Jeila Gueramian

· Samantha Harrison

· Peggy Blei Hracho

· Chawne Kimber

· Kate Kretz

· Kayla Mattes

· Cheryl Pope

· Michael Sylvan Robinson

· Alicia Ross

· Kathryn Shinko

· Ana Clara Soler

· T.E.S.

· Rita Valley

· Carol Ventura

· Chris Walla

· Amy Wilson



About the City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department

The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department, operating as Pompano Beach Arts, is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance, and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City’s premiere cultural arts venues, including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City’s Public Art Program and the Artists in Residence (AiR) initiative.

Learn more at www.pompanobeacharts.org.

