Photos: See Victoria Shaw, Jill Switzer & More at JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY

The legendary Birdland in NYC, home to Jim Caruso's Cast Party was jam-packed with some of the best singers on the planet last night...also some unconventional entertainers.

Nashville's Grammy Award winner Super Star Victoria Shaw and Palm Beach favorite Jill Switzer were in the house and added some great music and glamour to the eventing. Those two were just the tip of the "ice cube" on Jim's list, which also included famed folk singer Christine Lavin, vocalist Ari Axelrod and jazz pianist/singer Matt Baker among a bunch of other talented performers.

It happens every Monday night at Birdland with the performers being recipients of world class accompaniment by Billy Stritch at the piano. The late night fun sometimes even dips into Tuesday.