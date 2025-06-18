Photos: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Entr'Acte Theatrix

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new photos have been released from Entr'Acte Theatrix' production of the Andrew Llloyd Webber/Tim Rice iconic musical Jesus Christ Superstar. The show will run at the William G. Skaff Center in West Palm Beach from June 19th through June 29th.

A timeless work, the rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ’s life. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers, and the Roman Empire. The beloved score contains such well-known numbers as “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” and “Gethsemane.”

The production, directed by Matthew Farmer, will feature Jacob Perry as Jesus, Elijah Rey as Judas Escariot, Anneliese Wolfanger as Mary, John Douglas as Peter, Brian Piedra as Simon, Aaron Fantacone as Annas, Chase Stante as Caiaphus, Greg Halmos as Pontius Pilate, and Carlo Sabusap as Herod. Ensemble members include Aaron Bravo, Rowan Pelfrey, Shelby Tudor, Emily Shecter and the show’s Music Director Aaliyah Amoin.

Photo Credit: Jason Fisher

