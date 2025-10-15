Paris Ballet to Present THE NUTCRACKER This November

Two performances at the 750-seat Eissey Campus Theatre in Palm Beach Gardens will take place on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Paris Ballet and Dance's annual performance of The Nutcracker is set to return to The Palm Beaches this November-taking center stage as the holiday season's most iconic tradition.
Set to the enchanting score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the full-length production will showcase the talents of Paris Ballet dancers ages 3 to 18-along with guest artist Caelan Gagnon, a Paris Ballet alum who is currently training with the American Ballet Theatre Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, a pre-professional dance program in New York.
These young advanced and pre-professional dancers bring a level of talent envied by seasoned professionals, demonstrating high-caliber skills in each performance.
"The Nutcracker is the perfect way for the entire family to ring in the holidays," says Jean Hugues-Feray, the Paris Ballet founder & director and choreographer for The Nutcracker. "I am proud of all my students for their dedication, and I look forward to welcoming Caelan back to our stage as the Sugar Plum Cavalier."
With dazzling costumes and extraordinary sets (including a growing Christmas tree that doubles in height onstage!), audiences of all ages will be transported to a winter wonderland of sparkling snowfall, colorful flowers, and splendid sweets.
