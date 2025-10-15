Paris Ballet to Present THE NUTCRACKER This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Paris Ballet and Dance's annual performance of The Nutcracker is set to return to The Palm Beaches this November-taking center stage as the holiday season's most iconic tradition.

Two performances at the 750-seat Eissey Campus Theatre in Palm Beach Gardens will take place on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Set to the enchanting score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the full-length production will showcase the talents of Paris Ballet dancers ages 3 to 18-along with guest artist Caelan Gagnon, a Paris Ballet alum who is currently training with the American Ballet Theatre Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, a pre-professional dance program in New York.

These young advanced and pre-professional dancers bring a level of talent envied by seasoned professionals, demonstrating high-caliber skills in each performance.

"The Nutcracker is the perfect way for the entire family to ring in the holidays," says Jean Hugues-Feray, the Paris Ballet founder & director and choreographer for The Nutcracker. "I am proud of all my students for their dedication, and I look forward to welcoming Caelan back to our stage as the Sugar Plum Cavalier."

With dazzling costumes and extraordinary sets (including a growing Christmas tree that doubles in height onstage!), audiences of all ages will be transported to a winter wonderland of sparkling snowfall, colorful flowers, and splendid sweets.

