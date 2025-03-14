Palm Beach Symphony Welcomes Two New Board Members

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Internist Martha Rodriguez, M.D. and attorney Adam Wolek have joined Palm Beach Symphony’s Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors is led by executive committee members Chair James R. Borynack, Vice Chair Richard Brekus, Treasurer John D. Herrick and Secretary Don Thompson. Members include Laurie Bay, Cathie Black, Nannette Cassidy, Amy Collins, Todd Dahlstrom, Paul Goldner, Carol Hays, Marietta M. McNulty and Karen Rogers.

“We warmly welcome both Martha and Adam to our Board. They are both dedicated to the arts and have generously supported the Symphony,” said Mr. Borynack. “Martha is fulfilling our mission of ensuring that future generations appreciate classical music by bringing them to performances, including her beloved granddaughter. Adam is also a passionate advocate for the arts, particularly orchestral music, and has shown remarkable dedication to expanding our outreach through the Young Friends of Palm Beach Symphony. His efforts, including securing significant instrument donations, have directly benefited young musicians."

Martha Rodriguez, M.D., who was born and raised in Cuba and came to the United States at the age of 14, has been an internist for more than 35 years. She founded her primary care private practice in 1997 and over the years has operated one of the leading primary care facilities for diabetes care, piloted programs to integrate schools across many grade levels into healthcare through work-study opportunities and was at the forefront of technological advancements within internal medicine. Dr. Rodriguez proudly served as the 2023 Palm Beach County Medical Society President. Since retiring in late 2024, she has focused most of her time on enjoying and supporting the arts. She takes great pride as a founder and Board of Directors member of the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts and remains very involved in many cultural institutions across Palm Beach County. Her favorite part of enjoying arts and culture is sharing those moments with her granddaughter. For the past couple of years, Dr. Rodriguez and her husband, Dr. Jesus Perez-Mendez, have been members of Palm Beach Symphony’s Impresario Society and the Symphony’s Holly Jolly Symphony Fête host committee. They will also serve as Vice-Chairs for the upcoming Ninth Annual Holly Jolly Symphony Fête.

A partner at Fox Rothschild, Adam Wolek protects the intellectual property of some of the world’s largest companies, including those in the software, financial, wireless, agriculture and manufacturing industries. He has successfully litigated and negotiated numerous patent, copyright and trademark infringement; false advertising; trade secret; and business disputes. He also assists clients with intellectual property licensing and counseling. Before joining Fox Rothschild, Wolek worked at both large and boutique law firms and taught patent law, providing him with a broad range of experience working with companies of all sizes. Wolek graduated cum laude with honors from Chicago-Kent College of Law, where he received a J.D. and was awarded a Certificate of Distinction in Patent Strategies and a Certificate in Intellectual Property Law. He was an editor of the Journal of Intellectual Property, president of the Intellectual Property Law Society and captain of the Saul Lefkowitz Moot Court team. Additionally, he was awarded a Chicago IP Colloquium Fellowship and a C.A. and C.C. Rebeiz Foundation for Basic Research scholarship. Wolek is a member of the Intellectual Property Law Association of Chicago, serving as chair of its Copyright Committee, and the Craig S. Barnard American Inn of Court LIX. Wolek has been actively involved with Palm Beach Symphony for several years, serving as a member of the Development Committee and as Chair of the Executive Board for the Symphony’s Young Friends. He played a key role in coordinating a significant instrument donation last year from TeamWork USA, which generously contributed 62 half-size violins to the Symphony’s Instrument Donation Program. Wolek has also been an integral member of the Symphony’s Swings for Strings Committee and has facilitated the firm’s corporate commitment to support the Symphony.

ABOUT Palm Beach SYMPHONY

Palm Beach Symphony is South Florida’s premier orchestra known for its diverse repertoire and commitment to community. Founded in 1974, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization adheres to a mission of engaging, educating, and entertaining the greater community of the Palm Beaches through live performances of inspiring orchestral music. The orchestra is celebrated for delivering spirited performances by first-rate musicians and distinguished guest artists. Recognized by The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County with a 2020 Muse Award for Outstanding Community Engagement, Palm Beach Symphony continues to expand its education and community outreach programs with children’s concerts, student coaching sessions and master classes, instrument donations and free public concerts that have reached more than 75,000 students in recent years. For more information, visit www.palmbeachsymphony.org.

Comments