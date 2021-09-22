Palm Beach Dramaworks Delays Start of 2021-2022 Season

Out of an abundance of caution and a commitment to the safety and health of its patrons, artists, and staff, Palm Beach Dramaworks is postponing the start of its 2021-2022 season. Originally set to begin performances in October, PBD will now open the season on December 3. The company will perform its full schedule of five plays.

"With the COVID-19 Delta variant taking its toll in Florida, it seems obvious that the most prudent thing we can do is delay the start of the season," said Producing Artistic Director William Hayes and Managing Director Sue Ellen Beryl in a joint statement. "As eager and ready as we and our patrons are to return to the theatre, we also recognize that people have become uneasy about participating in an indoor, communal experience at this moment in time. We want everyone to feel completely safe when they walk into the theatre and judging by the scientific data available, it just makes sense to start the season later. For even greater protection, we will be following CDC guidelines and requiring that masks be worn at all times everywhere in the building. And the building will have a new HVAC system and state-of-the-art air filtration system that comply with all the latest safety regulations."

The postponement has necessitated several changes to the schedule. In order to mount all five plays in a compressed period of time, the runs of each production will be shorter than usual. The order of the first two plays has been switched: PBD will open the season with the world premiere of Michael McKeever's The People Downstairs on December 3, followed on January 14 by John Cariani's Almost, Maine. Up next on February 18 is the world premiere of Bruce Graham's The Duration, followed by Lynn Nottage's Intimate Apparel on April 1, and William Luce's The Belle of Amherst on May 20.

The more compact schedule also means a change of dates and venue for the New Year/New Plays Festival. It will be held from February 2-6, online only. With less turnaround time between productions, the staff and crew will be overburdened, and moving the festival online again will give them additional time to work in the theatre.

The starting date for single ticket sales has been pushed back to November 1, in order to give the box office time to complete the challenging task of reticketing all subscribers. Patrons will receive a letter containing the details about the change to their subscriptions by October 15, and PBD is urging everyone to refrain from calling the box office prior to that date: not only will the staff be extremely busy, but it's unlikely they will be able to answer questions until all the reticketing is finished.