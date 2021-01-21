National YoungArts Foundation Announces Nominees for 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts

National YoungArts Foundation today announced the nominees for the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts, one of the nation's highest honors for high school students who exemplify artistic and academic excellence. YoungArts is the sole nominating agency for this high honor and the 60 candidates, representing 19 states and 10 artistic disciplines, are all YoungArts award winners. The students have been nominated to the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program following the first week of National YoungArts Week +, the virtual adaptation of the organization's annual signature program, National YoungArts Week. Open to YoungArts award winners at the Finalist level, 2021 National YoungArts Week + included virtual classes and workshops during which the artists were further evaluated for nomination to the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. From January 25 to 30, National YoungArts Week + program continues with streamed performances, writers' readings and an online exhibition allowing audiences across the country to meet and experience these outstanding artists and their work.



The candidate applications will be reviewed by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars, which will ultimately select 20 high school seniors to be recognized as U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts for their academic and artistic accomplishments, demonstrated leadership, community service and outreach initiatives, and overall creativity.



"National YoungArts Foundation is proud to nominate these 60 extraordinary artists to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars," said Jewel Malone, Executive Director. "This past year has brought great challenges to us all, but seeing these artists persevere and overcome such immense uncertainty, change, and upheaval has given us all hope. We look forward to seeing what each of them accomplish next."



The 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts nominees are:

Name Hometown City, State School YoungArts Winner Year and Discipline Kevin Albinus Winston-Salem, NC University of North Carolina School of the Arts 2021, Voice Shaman Magic Aponte Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles County High School for the Arts 2021, Film Jebreel Bessiso Miami, FL Design and Architecture Senior High School 2021, Visual Arts Yuqi Bian Interlochen, MI Interlochen Arts Academy 2021, Visual Arts Isaiah Boozer Greenville, SC South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities 2021, Theater Maria Carpenter Wenham, MA The Governor's Academy 2020, Design Arts Rush Carson Key Largo, FL New World School of the Arts 2020, Dances Isabela de la Grana Miami Springs, FL Doral Performing Arts and Entertainment Academy 2019, Film Madelyn Dietz Interlochen, MI Interlochen Arts Academy 2021, Writing Ella Fields Los Angeles, CA Charter High School of Arts-Multimedia and Performing 2021, Film Wyatt Florin New York, NY Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts 2021, Dance Oliviana Marie Halus-Griep Los Angeles, CA Laurel Springs School 2021, Voice Andrew Harris Concord, MA Middlesex School 2021, Photography Joyce He Livingston, NJ Livingston High School 2021, Design Arts Alisha Heng Glen Oaks, NY Stuyvesant High School 2021, Film Samuel Higgins Milton, MA Milton High School 2021, Voice Calvin Hinds Wayland, MI Interlochen Arts Academy 2021, Voice Evan Hoefer St. Petersburg, FL Shorecrest Preparatory School 2021, Theater Chloe Hoffman Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles County High School for the Arts 2021, Film Grace Huh San Jose, CA Lynbrook High School 2021, Classical Music Ramya Iyer Omaha, NE Westside High School 2020, Design Arts Carynna Joseph North Lauderdale, FL Coral Springs High School 2021, Voice Joseph Karz Los Angeles, CA Brentwood School 2021, Classical Music Sophia Kickhofel Apple Valley, MN Apple Valley High School 2020, Jazz Kacey Kim Los Angeles, CA Harvard-Westlake School 2021, Visual Arts Sarah Grace Kimberly Friendswood, TX Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts 2020, Voice Kelsey Lewis Queens, NY Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts 2021, Dance Arden Lloyd Amherst, MA Amherst-Pelham Regional High School 2021, Voice Daniela Lopez Miami, FL New World School of the Arts 2021, Visual Arts Zosia Los Leznicka Interlochen, MI Interlochen Arts Academy 2021, Classical Music Kelly Lu Santa Clara, CA Saint Francis High School 2021, Design Arts Michelle Lu Irvine, CA Orange County School of the Arts 2021, Voice William Lula Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles County High School for the Arts 2021, Film Alyvia Luong Fort Wayne, IN Carroll High School 2021, Photography Jalynn McDuffey Miami, FL Coral Reef Senior High School 2021, Visual Arts Chiemeka Offor Los Angeles, CA Harvard-Westlake School 2020, Photograpy Allison Park Los Angeles, CA Harvard-Westlake School 2021, Classical Music Is Perlman Miami Beach, FL Design and Architecture Senior High School 2021, Visual Arts Arya Pratap Fremont, CA Saint Francis High School 2021, Dance Jordan Rice Dacula, GA Homeschool 2020, Theater Landon Robinson Dallas, TX Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts 2021, Theater Chelsea Rose Durham, NC Durham School of the Arts 2021, Theater Nia Sampson Houston, TX Bellaire High School 2020, Writing Isabella Santoni Scottsdale, AZ Paradise Valley High School 2021, Writing Stephen Savage Port St. Lucie, FL Homeschool 2021, Classical Music Charlotte Sedaka Los Angeles, CA Viewpoint School 2021, Writing Kasey Shao Cincinnati, OH Walnut Hills High School 2020, Classical Music Maya Sta Ana Freehold Township, NJ Howell High School 2021, Theater Alyssa Sunew Katy, TX Seven Lakes High School 2020, Theater Theodore Taplitz Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles County High School for the Arts 2020, Film Elyse Thomas Miramar, FL School for Advanced Studies - Wolfson 2021, Writing Whitney Toutenhoofd Boulder, CO Fairview High School 2021, Photography Parker Van Ostrand Sacramento, CA C.K. McClatchy High School 2021, Classical Music Katherine Vandermel Closter, NJ Bergen County Academies 2021, Writing Jeremy Villas Woodmere, NY Professional Performing Arts School 2021, Dance Tyler Wesley Blythewood, SC South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities 2021, Theater Audrey Yin Exeter, NH Phillips Exeter Academy 2021, Film Alora Young Brentwood, TN Hillsboro High School 2021, Writing Avery Zerr Kent, WA Kentwood High School 2021, Dance Serrina Zou San Jose, CA BASIS Independent Silicon Valley 2021, Writing

The U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts nominees are actors, dancers, singers, songwriters, classical musicians, jazz musicians, photographers, filmmakers, visual artists, designers and writers. Once selected, the 2021 awardees will join an distinguished group of YoungArts and U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts alumni including Tony Award-nominated performer and choreographer Desmond Richardson; Los Angeles Music Center President Rachel S. Moore; novelist and National Book Award Finalist Allegra Goodman; Grammy Award-nominated violinist Jennifer Koh; BRAVO's "Work of Art" winner Abdi Farah; OBIE Award-winning actress Donna Lynne Champlin; Tony Award-nominated choreographer and educator Camille A. Brown and RCA Records award-winning singer-songwriter and Grammy Award-nominated artist Chris Young.